Wesley Safadão is rushed to hospital; artist’s mother cries and asks for prayers for her son – Rádio Itatiaia

The singer Wesley Safadão announced on the afternoon of this Thursday (30), through social networks, the removal of the artist from the stage.

The singer’s advice said that the singer felt severe pain in his spine and numbness in his legs and, after being evaluated by a doctor, he was diagnosed with a herniated disc between the third and fourth lumbar vertebrae. The actor remains hospitalized and announced the cancellation of all shows scheduled until July 6.

Wesley Safadão’s mother, Maria Valmira Silva de Oliveira, cried when commenting on the situation and asked for prayers for her son. “I entrust my son’s recovery in God’s hands. God knows he loves to sing and delight. I ask his fans, friends and family for prayers for his health. May he soon be back on stage doing what he loves to do: sing and enchant”, he published on social networks.

Check out the full statement:

After experiencing new pain in the spine and numbness in the legs on the morning of this Wednesday (29), Wesley Safadão will need to be temporarily removed from the stage, by medical advice.

Diagnosed with a herniated disc between the third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, with narrowing of the vertebral canal and significant compression of the neurological structures within this canal, he will be hospitalized for intensive treatment and will remain at rest until a new medical evaluation.

For this reason, out of respect for everyone who follows his work and especially to preserve his health, shows scheduled until July 6 will be cancelled.

We appreciate everyone’s love and understanding and we will remain in prayer for their speedy recovery and return to the stage.