Wesley Safadão’s mother cries and asks fans to pray for the recovery of the singer hospitalized with back pain | TV & Famous

The singer’s mother shared a video on her social network crying and asking for prayers from fans, friends and family for the artist’s recovery. Very emotional, she wrote in the post that she leaves her son’s improvement in God’s hands.
“Good afternoon! I place my son’s recovery in God’s hands. God knows he loves to sing and delight. I ask for prayers for his health to all his fans, friends and family. That soon he can be back on stage doing what he he loves to do: sing and delight.”
Wesley Safadão’s mother asks for prayers for the singer who suffers from back pain – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Last weekend, 25 and 26/6, the singer did not fulfill his schedule of appointments. A statement released by the advisory informed the public that Safadão was recovering from back pain.
“Wesley is recovering from a spinal injury and by medical recommendations will be resting. The artist will resume his normal schedule after medical discharge”, says an excerpt from a statement shared on the singer’s Instagram this Saturday.
Announcement informs about Wesley Safadão injury — Photo: Instagram