Wesley Safadão’s mother cries when talking about her son’s hospitalization: ‘I ask for prayers’

Dona Bil regretted the singer’s removal from the stage; artist had his schedule canceled until July 6

Reproduction/Instagram/dona.bil/wesleysafadao

Dona Bil, mother of Wesley Safadão, did not contain her tears after her son was hospitalized



the singer’s mother Wesley Safadão, Dona Bil, showed to be shaken by the health problem faced by her son. In Instagram stories, she appeared crying and asking for prayers. “I place my son’s recovery in God’s hands,” he wrote. “God knows he loves to sing and delight. I ask for prayers for his health from all his fans, friends and family. That soon he can be back on stage doing what he loves to do. Sing and enchant.” Without holding back tears, Dona Bil put the song in the background in the video God Has a Plan, which Safadão recorded with artists Casa Worship and Clovis. Last Wednesday, the 29th, the singer’s team announced that he will temporarily leave the stage for medical advice. After experiencing back pain and leg numbness again, he was diagnosed with “herniated disc between the third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, with narrowing of the vertebral canal and significant compression of the neurological structures within this canal”. Safadão will be hospitalized to perform an “intense treatment” and also to fulfill the necessary rest until the next medical evaluation. In principle, all shows scheduled until July 6th are cancelled.