Wesley Safadão’s mother cries when talking about the artist’s illness and asks for prayers for recovery – É Hit

Mrs Billthe singer’s mother Wesley Safadão, recorded a series of videos crying on social networks to comment on the singer’s hospitalization. “I entrust my son’s recovery in the hands of God,” she wrote in the caption of the images.

Since last Saturday (25), Safadão has been experiencing severe back pain due to a hernia. In an official statement, the singer’s team revealed that he follows interned to carry out an “intense treatment”.

Dona Bil cried in video on social networks

reproduction/Instagram

“God knows he loves to sing and delight. I ask for prayers for his health from fans, friends and family,” continued Dona Bill in the emotional report.

herniated disc

According to the artist’s advice, Wesley “presented a picture of spondylodichopathy degenerative disease of the lumbosacral spine associated with lumbar disc herniation, with significant compression of the neurological structures within the spinal canal”.

This Thursday (30), the singer’s team once again stated that he must remain in rest for further medical evaluation while still experiencing back pain and numbness.

All shows scheduled by the singer until July 6th have been canceled and, for now, there is no prediction of when they will resume.