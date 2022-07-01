Which song would save you from Vecna? Find out with new Spotify playlist

One of the highlights of the new season of “Stranger Things” was when Max (Sadie Sink) saved herself from Vecna ​​by listening to a song she loves so much. With that in mind, the Spotify now released a new one playlist for you to also find out which song would save you from the Upside Down!

Find out which song would save you from Vecna, according to Spotify

O Spotify is now able to think of custom playlist named “Upside Down Playlist”. According to the platform, the first song in the queue would be the one that would save you from Vecna, the villain of “Stranger Things”.

To find out, just access the link https://www.spotify.com/br/upsidedownplaylist/. If you are already logged into your account, the playlist will be generated automatically and you will have the option to listen, save to your gallery, share and more.

Just like Max, whose friends in the show’s scene put “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” on your phone to get rid of the Upside Down, now you too can find out. There are 50 songs in total, most of which are already in your media library.

“Stranger Things” is one of the biggest hit series on Netflix. Currently four seasons out, Volume 2 of Season 4 hits the platform this Friday, July 1.

