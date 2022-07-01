Who has diabetes can eat candy? Check out 5 Myths and Truths

The number of people affected by diabetes is high: 463 million worldwide, with 16.8 million in Brazil alone, according to data released by the Ministry of Health. With such alarming numbers, the disease is already considered a public health problem by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

The high incidence of the condition means that more and more people need to live with it and change their habits, especially eating habits. To better understand how a diabetic’s menu works, nutritionist Marlucy Lindsey Vieira listed 5 myths and truths on the subject. Check out:

Is excessive consumption of sugar linked to the onset of diabetes?

TRUTH! Excess sugar can cause the pancreas to overload, making it unable to produce enough insulin to lower glucose levels. This process can trigger type 2 diabetes.

Does healthy eating cancel out the chances of having the disease?

MYTH! There are other risk factors in addition to diet, such as genetics, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or changes in the level of triglycerides in the blood, chronic kidney disease, gestational diabetes, and overuse of medications from the glucocorticoid class (a type of corticosteroid). Everyone can contribute to the development of the disease.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) Diabetes is a disease whose main characteristic is the increase in blood sugar levels. Severe and, most of the time, silent, it can affect several organs of the body, such as eyes, kidneys, nerves and heart, if left untreated.Oscar Wong/Getty Images *****Picture-exam-of-blood.jpg Diabetes arises due to increased blood glucose, which is called hyperglycemia. This occurs as a consequence of defects in the secretion or action of the hormone insulin, which is produced in the pancreas.moodboard / Getty Images *****Picture-applying-insulin-in-the-tummy.jpg The main function of insulin is to promote the entry of glucose into the cells, so that they take advantage of the sugar for cellular activities. The lack of insulin or a defect in its action causes the accumulation of glucose in the blood, which, when circulating in the body, damages the other organs of the body.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images *****Picture-person-eating-plate-with-fries.jpg One of the main causes of the disease is poor diet. Bad diets based on processed and sugary foods, for example, can trigger diabetes. In addition, the lack of physical exercise also contributes to thePeter Cade/Getty Images *****Photo-doctor-showing-diabetics-machine-to-child.jpg Diabetes can be divided into three main types. Type 1, in which the pancreas stops producing insulin, is the least common type and appears from birth. Type 1 carriers require daily insulin injections to keep blood glucose in the normal range.Maskot / Getty Images ****Photo-checking-the-glucose.jpg Type 2 diabetes is considered the most common of the disease. It occurs when the patient develops insulin resistance or produces insufficient amounts of the hormone. Treatment includes regular physical activity and diet control.Arthur Debat/Getty Images *****Picture-woman-pregnant.jpg Gestational diabetes affects pregnant women who, in general, have a family history of the disease. Insulin resistance occurs especially from the second trimester and can cause complications for the baby, such as malformation, prematurity, breathing problems, among others.Chris Beavon/Getty Images ****Photo-blood test-2.jpg In addition to these, there are still other ways to develop the disease, although rare. Some of them are: due to diseases in the pancreas, genetic defect, endocrine diseases or drug useGuido Mieth/Getty Images *****Picture-holding-sugar-cubes.jpg It is also common to use the term pre-diabetes, which indicates a considerable increase in blood sugar, but not enough to diagnose the disease.GSO Images/ Getty Images ****Picture-child-drinking-water.jpg The symptoms of diabetes can vary depending on the type. However, in general, they are: intense thirst, excessive urination and itching in the body. Family history and obesity are risk factorsThanasis Zovoilis/ Getty Images *****Picture-of-a-pe.jpg Some other signs may also indicate the presence of the disease, such as bony protrusions on the feet and insensitivity in the region, blurred vision, frequent presence of mycoses and infections.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images *****Photo-drawing-blood.jpg The diagnosis is made after routine tests, such as the fasting blood glucose test, which measures the amount of glucose in the blood. Reference values ​​are: less than 99 mg/dL (normal), between 100 to 125 mg/dL (pre-diabetes), above 126 mg/dL (Diabetes)Panyawat Boontanom / EyeEm/ Getty Images *****Picture-person-sitting-drinking-green-juice.jpg Whatever the type of disease, the main treatment is to control glucose levels. Maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise help keep your weight healthy and your glycemic and cholesterol indices in check.Oscar Wong/Getty Images *****Picture-person-with-problem-to-hear.jpg When diabetes is not treated properly, blood sugar levels can stay high for a long time and cause serious problems for the patient. Some of the complications generated are deafness, neuropathy, cardiovascular diseases, retinoplasty and even depression.Image Source/ Getty Images 0

Diabetics can’t eat sweets at all?

MYTH! The patient can consume sweets in small amounts, when associated with a healthy diet and lifestyle. However, sweets cannot become an everyday food and care must be taken with the quality of the chosen dessert, preferably low in fat.

