Who was Technoblade, Minecraft YouTuber dead of cancer at 23

technoblade

Credit, YouTube

photo caption,

Technoblade revealed that his real name was Alex

YouTuber Technoblade, who played Minecraft, has died aged 23, his family confirmed in an emotional farewell video posted on his behalf.

The video — titled “See you later, nerds” and posted to his 10 million followers — showed Technoblade’s father saying his son was “the most amazing boy anyone could ever want to have.”

Technoblade became an internet celebrity in the US by live streaming and posting clips of himself playing the game. Last year, he revealed to his fans that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The farewell message, written hours before his death and read by his father, read: “Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you’re watching this, I’m dead.”

