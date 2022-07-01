Why Inequality Is a Risk Factor for Alzheimer’s | Longevity Blog: how to use it

Adriana Perez is a doctor of nursing and professor at the University of Pennsylvania. She coordinates a multidisciplinary group to research the risk factors for dementia in the Latino community in the US and has frightening numbers that, according to her, tend to leave audiences astonished: “the number of Latinos diagnosed with Alzheimer’s will grow 800% by 2060, and the physical and social environment in which the person is inserted can increase the risk or protect him from the disease”.
Elderly woman with cup of coffee: Afro-descendant population experiences early health deterioration because of racism — Photo: Mehmet Kirkgoz for Pixabay
Perez opened the conference “Addressing health disparities”, promoted on the 21st and 22nd by the Alzheimer’s Association. He stated that in Philadelphia, where he has lived for seven years, low-income communities have few resources to exercise, one of the pillars for maintaining health: “Black and Latino neighborhoods are the most densely populated, the least safe and the least number of green spaces suitable for walking. Social inequalities are determinant for physical activity”.
Adriana Perez, PhD in Nursing and professor at the University of Pennsylvania: Alzheimer’s incidence will increase by 800% among Latinos — Photo: Reproduction
In his lecture, he emphasized that exclusion and structural racism accompany these communities. “Access to healthcare is limited, as is the opportunity to participate in clinical trials. Normally, proficiency in English is required, and even Latinos who speak the language well feel uninvited. It’s as if the message is: ‘we don’t want you’. We have to rethink tests to measure cognitive skills, which are standardized and don’t take into account that many came from other countries and the educational systems are different. This can result in a low score without the individual suffering from some form of dementia,” she detailed.
Another participant in the event, epidemiologist Kristen M. George, from the Department of Public Health at the University of California, Davis, researches how social inequality increases the chances of cardiovascular problems, which, in turn, contribute to the emergence of dementia. The statistics she presented show how the incidence of the disease affects Afro-descendants: it reaches 26.6% among black elderly people, while it does not exceed 19.35% among whites. Your diagnosis:
“The risk is much higher for hypertension and obesity among the Afro-descendant population, which experiences an early deterioration of health due to the weight of racism, economic marginalization, the accumulation of social and political impacts”.
George explained that no community should be studied without taking into account its access to quality health and education, economic stability, neighborhood and history of violence and trauma. And he gave as an example the “Stroke belt”, or “stroke belt”, in the US Southeast. In that region, with higher rates of poverty and low educational level, it is where the greatest number of strokes occur. We are talking about Latin Americans and black Americans, but the topics discussed at the conference bear numerous similarities with Brazilian ills.