Will Instagram show who visited your profile? understand the rumor

Alleged novelty did not please users (Getty Images)

Rumor points out that Instagram will let users know who viewed their profile;

Controversy took the word ‘Orkut’ to Current Affairs this Thursday (30th);

Meta has not commented, but the montage that reveals the feature is false.

A rumor is circulating on the internet that Instagram has launched a feature that lets you know who has visited who’s profile on the platform. The possibility scared many Twitter users, who joked about the topic and were not happy with the supposed novelty.

“Instagram now shows who entered your profile and as of today I will never enter anyone’s profile again, thank you,” wrote an internet user, who has already gotten more than 630 likes. Another agreed: “If Instagram and Twitter put the option to see who viewed your profile I uninstall it.”

Such is the astonishment of users that, after the BuzzFeed portal made a poll asking if they would like the update, 86.8% of the almost 1,500 votes (until 2 pm) chose ‘no’. The rumor also led, on Thursday afternoon (30), the word ‘Orkut’ to Twitter’s Hot Topics. In the posts, netizens compared the supposed new viewing history function with the one offered by the late social network.

Is it true that Instagram will show who visited your profile?

Despite all the controversy surrounding the subject, the answer is no! Even the image that caused the stir – a screenshot of the Instagram screen with the notification ‘so-and-so and other 73 people visited his profile – has a different font than the one used by the social network. In other words, it’s just a montage.

TecMundo and BuzzFeed tried to contact Meta, responsible for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, but got no response. The company has not yet officially positioned itself.