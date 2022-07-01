With no one to leave his son with, a Band reporter goes viral when he goes live holding a child in his lap (video)

support the 247

ICL

247 – Band correspondent in Europe Felipe Kieling took to social media this Thursday (30) when he went live with his son on his lap to report on the breakup situation involving player Neymar and PSG.

In the video, he tries to inform about the case, but his son, like every child, tries to get his father’s attention.

Kieling explained in his networks that he went through an atypical situation: “Lucas couldn’t go to day care. We don’t have family around and my wife was at an important meeting. He came with me to work and it didn’t give me much peace…it’s part of it”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Lucas couldn’t go to daycare. We don’t have family around and my wife was at an important meeting. He came with me to work and it didn’t give much peace…it’s part https://t.co/aQ3r0buk8z CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Felipe Kieling 🇺🇸 (@felipekieling) June 30, 2022

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING