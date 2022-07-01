With no one to leave his son with, a Band reporter goes viral when he goes live holding a child in his lap (video)

Felipe Kieling won social media with his son edit
247 – Band correspondent in Europe Felipe Kieling took to social media this Thursday (30) when he went live with his son on his lap to report on the breakup situation involving player Neymar and PSG.
In the video, he tries to inform about the case, but his son, like every child, tries to get his father’s attention.
Kieling explained in his networks that he went through an atypical situation: “Lucas couldn’t go to day care. We don’t have family around and my wife was at an important meeting. He came with me to work and it didn’t give me much peace…it’s part of it”.
