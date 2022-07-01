With no one to leave his son with, a Band reporter goes viral when he goes live holding a child in his lap (video)

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on With no one to leave his son with, a Band reporter goes viral when he goes live holding a child in his lap (video) 8 Views

Felipe Kieling won social media with his son edit




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

After having the microphone turned off at a show, Mioto’s team issues a note. read

With only 50 minutes of presentation, singer Gustavo Mioto had his equipment turned off by …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved