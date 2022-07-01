With three less, São Paulo beats Universidad Católica for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana – Sports

O Sao Paulo faced Universidad Católica in a match valid for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. By the score of 4 to 2, the team won with goals from Reinaldo, Luciano (twice) and Calleri. Zampedri and Valencia scored for their opponents.

With the result, Tricolor will have the advantage for the return match, which will take place on July 7, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at Morumbi stadium. The headache for coach Rogério Ceni will be to assemble a team without Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Vinícius and Calleri, expelled in the match in Chile.

Now, the teams turn their attention to the games of the local championships. Católica faces Coquimbo Unido next Sunday (3), at 18:30 (Brasília time). São Paulo will visit Atlético-GO, also on Sunday (3), but at 4 pm (GMT).

















The game

The first half was dominated by São Paulo, who did not feel the pressure of playing away from home and scored a rout in the first half. From the first minutes, the Brazilian team kept up the pressure and in the 14th minute, Calleri was brought down inside the area by González. The referee awarded a penalty. In the charge, Reinaldo swung the nets and ran for the hug.

The Tricolor continued to press and bring danger to Católica’s goal. On the other hand, the defense of São Paulo was fulfilling its role, and Diego and Miranda were controlling this sector of the field well.

In the 27′, Jandrei made a long shot and found Calleri, who dominated and advanced. Isla, who currently defends Católica, stole the ball and tried to leave it with the goalkeeper, but the side failed badly and presented São Paulo’s number 9, who only played for Luciano to score the second for Tricolor.

There was still too much time, and at 38′, Luciano, again, scored a great goal. The shirt 11 passed through two of the opponent’s markers and finished perfectly on the exit of the Católica goalkeeper, scoring the third for the Tricolor.

The second half started with more pressure from the hosts. As soon as the ball rolled, Católica started to press hard and it worked. In the first minute of the game, Zampedri received a pass and only pushed it to the back of the net, reducing the difference.

At 4′, Igor Vinícius was fouled and got the second yellow card of the match, being sent off the field and leaving São Paulo one less. The goal and the extra man fueled Católica, who started to press hard.

Despite this, it was São Paulo that expanded. At 17′, Patrick gave the Católica player a pen and crossed to the back. Igor Gomes fixed it for Calleri, and shirt number 9 sent it from the angle, with no chance for Pérez.

The match that was going to São Paulo in the first half, got complicated. At 26′, Rodrigo Nestor received a straight red card for stepping on the opponent’s leg. Afterwards, Valencia declined, but the referee signaled Zampedri’s hand at the beginning of the play. In the next bid, shirt 30 did not waste and scored the second for Católica.

And what seemed difficult, it got worse when, at 41′, Calleri received the second yellow card and was also sent off the field. It was São Paulo’s third expulsion in the game.

With only eight athletes on the field, São Paulo had to hold the advantage and prevent Católica from expanding the score. The Chileans pressed as best they could, but without success. Even with three less, Tricolor won 4-2.



DATASHEET

Sao Paulo 4 x 2 Catholic University

Place: San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium, in Santiago, Chile

Date and time: Thursday (30), at 18:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Christian Ferreyra (URU)

assistants: Richard Trindad and Andres Nieves (URU)

VAR: Leodan Gonzales (URU)



yellow cards: Daniel González (Universidad Católica), Igor Vinícius, Calleri, André Anderson, Reinaldo, Luciano and Pablo Maia (São Paulo)



red cards: Igor Vinícius, Rodrigo Nestor and Calleri (São Paulo)



goals: Reinaldo at 14’/1T, Luciano at 27’/1T and at 38’/1T, Calleri at 17’/2T (São Paulo); Zampedri at 1’/2T and Valencia at 40’/2T (Universidad Católica)



CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY: Sebastián Perez; Asta-Buruaga, Daniel González, Cuevas (Orellana) and Isla; Aued (Tapia), Marcelino Núñez, Saavedra (Felipe Gutiérrez) and Parot; Fuenzalida (Valencia) and Zampedri. Coach: Ariel Holan.



SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinícius, Gabriel (Pablo Maia), Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nesto and Reinaldo (Luizão); Calleri and Luciano (Patrick). Coach: Rogério Ceni.



20 years later: find out where the players of the five-time world champion team are



