Without Alan Patrick, Edenilson and four more, Inter preserves holders against Ceará; see the list | International

The Inter delegation landed in Fortaleza at dawn this Friday for the match against Ceará, on Saturday, at 19:00, for the 15th round of the Brasileirão. Mano Menezes chose to spare players and prioritize the decision against Colo-Colo, for the Sudamericana, on Tuesday. Recovered from flu-like symptoms, Taison will start.

Of the team used in Chile, six players did not even travel to Ceará. Goalkeeper Daniel, defender Vitão, midfielders Edenilson and Alan Patrick and forwards Alemão and Pedro Henrique are new absences. David, who came on during the defeat in Chile, is also unrelated.

The list has names that were not used recently, such as striker Wesley Moraes and striker Gustavo Maia.

Bustos (muscle injury in the right thigh), Renê (muscle discomfort in the left thigh), De Pena (muscle edema in the left thigh) and Wanderson (muscle injury in the left thigh) would already be out and are still in the medical department. For the duel against Colo-Colo, the Uruguayan is the one with the most chances of returning.

Coach Mano Menezes will command the last training session this Friday afternoon on Ceará soil to confirm the lineup and strategy for the match. The trend is for an alternative team in Castelão.

Probable Inter: Keiller; Hector, Moledo, Mercado and Moisés; Gabriel, Johnny, Estevão, Taison and Mauricio; Cadorini (Wesley Moraes)

Check out the Inter related to face Ceará

goalkeepers: Keiller, Anthoni and Émerson Júnior

Sides: Heitor, Moisés, Paulo Victor and Thauan Lara

Defenders: Mercado, Rodrigo Moledo and Kaique Rocha

steering wheels: Gabriel, Johnny, Liziero and Matheus Dias

Socks: Taison, Mauricio, Estevão and Lucas Ramos

Taison, Mauricio, Estevão and Lucas Ramos Attackers: Gustavio Maia, Caio Vidal, Matheus Cadorini and Wesley Moraes