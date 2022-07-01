Woman says Naldo Benny invited her to have a ménage with his wife

Singer Naldo Benny was involved in a controversy this Thursday (30/6), after being accused by a woman of inviting her to a three-way date with him and his wife, Ellen Cardoso, also known as the Strawberry Shortcake Woman.

Messages from Naldo with his wife, whose name is Carina Silva, were published by the Fábia Oliveira column, from the Em Off portal.

Look:

In the messages released by the woman to the portal, Carina asks Naldo to be specific and asks: “A friend like that?”.

The singer responds: “Gee, you’re being really mean. I’m getting sad for you, very sad. I didn’t think you would [recusar sair]. I’ll call you, if you have a little affection for me, we’ll talk. You don’t have to be pissed off like that. I asked if you are single. I’ll be very specific, because I wouldn’t have a problem with my wife. She knows, so we’d go out for a drink, I don’t know if you drink. It would be nice, between the three of us.”

Carina says she’s not a call girl, and the singer counters. “I don’t even like call girls. If you understand that, that’s not what I meant. But I thought you were super nice for the photo, above all. I wanted to invite you to the show, to hang out, exchange an idea”, he would have said.

The girl continues to refuse the invitation, and Naldo insists. “So let’s just the two of us, okay? Let’s go out and get to know each other then. Even if I go with her [Moranguinho], doesn’t have the slightest problem. Or I go alone,” he says.

