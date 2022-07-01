Xbox Game Pass arrives on Smart TVs today, starting with Samsung

Today is the day! The Samsung Gaming Hub is now rolling out to a selection of Samsung TVs that launched in 2022, allowing non-console owners to access the Xbox Game Pass directly by TV. This is the first step in bringing Xbox Game Pass to Smart TVs!

Here’s what Xbox’s Phil Spencer said in a statement to Windows Central:

“We are looking to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, and bringing the Xbox app to smart TVs is another step towards making our vision a reality. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Samsung, the global leader in TVs, to bring Xbox to more gamers. Working with Samsung has helped us provide more access to games and allowed us to welcome new players into our thriving community.”

Certainly the most interesting feature of the Samsung Gaming Hub is the presence of the app Xbox Cloud Gaming. While Google Stadia and GeForce Now are already available for a number of Smart TVs, Microsoft’s service is in fact a temporary exclusive for Samsung models. Through Xbox Cloud Gaming it is possible to play a vast catalog of Xbox and PC games reserved for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers and for free for Fortniteall in streaming, so no need to use an Xbox Series X|S or powerful PC.

Gamers can use their favorite accessories, such as a headset and Bluetooth controllers, with the Samsung Gaming Hub without the need to purchase new hardware, making accessing games a breeze. It also integrates music and streaming services like Twitch, YouTube and Spotify. Players can also get the latest game news, watch tutorials, listen to their favorite music and podcasts, and view trailers for the most anticipated games, all through the Hub.

As mentioned at the beginning, Samsung Gaming Hub is available for TVs released in 2022, including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLED (Smart TV 2022 higher than BU8000) and Smart Monitor 2022 series. More TVs are expected to get this feature in the future.