XP cuts projection for Ibovespa to 120 thousand points at the end of 2022 and projects greater volatility in the markets

In a report on prospects for the second half of 2022, XP cut its forecast for the Ibovespa at the end of 2022 from 130,000 to 120,000 points, still a potential appreciation of 21.78% compared to the previous day’s closing.

In June, the Brazilian stock exchange benchmark recorded the worst month since March 2020 in yet another volatile period for markets, marked by growing concerns of an economic recession.

“The Ibovespa suffered along with the international markets, falling 11.5%, accentuated by the strong fall in commodities. In addition, the growing concern about the fiscal increased the perception of risks in relation to the country. Even with the strong fall in the month, Brazil continues to be one of the best exchanges when compared to the rest of the world”, he points out. In the accumulated of the year, the index had a fall of 5.99% until the day before.

At the start of the year, Brazilian equities benefited from a triple combination of global growth-to-value rotation, strong exposure to commodities and banks and very attractive multiples. “This led to a large inflow of foreign capital at the beginning of the year, which weakened in the second quarter amid concerns about global economic growth and commodity prices fell,” point out strategists Fernando Ferreira, Jennie Li and Rebecca Nossig, who sign the report.

Looking ahead, strategists project greater volatility with external and domestic risks.” Outside, markets should continue to be concerned about inflation, interest rates and recession risks. Here, fiscal and political risks return to the radar as the elections approach”, they point out.

On the other hand, they still see the Ibovespa as being quite cheap. “We continue to see Brazilian equities trading at attractive valuation levels, with a projected Price/Earnings (P/E) multiple of 6.1x, a 45% discount from the 15-year average of 11.2 times.

Even when commodity companies, or just Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and Vale (VALE3) are excluded, the P/E goes to 9.4 times and 8.7 times, respectively – both lower than their own historical averages. And breaking the Ibovespa by sector, all sectors in Brazil have their multiples traded below or close to long-term averages, they assess.

“Finally, the risk premium for Brazilian equities, which compares their yield to real interest rates, shows that Brazilian equities are cheap even considering the high level of local interest rates. The current risk premium level is at 10.6%, higher than the historical average of 4.8%”, assess the strategists.

With a scenario of volatility ahead, to choose the stocks of the portfolio, XP’s strategists aim to remain focused on the main themes: 1) commodities; 2) Secular growth history that barely depends on the macro scenario and 3) quality at a reasonable price (QARP).

In the report, the strategists show a list of companies that, in their view, continue to have positive growth prospects and multiple attractions, the so-called “QARP” stocks: Quality at a Reasonable Price or Quality at a Reasonable Price.

The shares have the following characteristics: i) expected growth in revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) until next year; ii) Return on equity (ROE above the sector; Buy recommendation in the market consensus and discounted multiples in relation to peers and the Ibovespa. Check the list below:

