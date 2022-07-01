Young man killed his father-in-law because a complaint of aggression registered by the victim would interfere with ‘dream of entering the PM’, says delegate | Goiás

Deputy Rhaniel Almeida explained that young Felipe Gabriel Jardim, 26, killed his father-in-law João Rosário Leão, 63, because he believed that the complaint of aggression registered by the victim could harm his dream of pursuing a career in the Military Police. The boy is investigated for entering his father-in-law’s pharmacy and shooting him several times, in Goiânia (see video above) . The elderly man died hours later in a hospital.

When arrested at the home of relatives, on Wednesday night (29), while trying to hide from the police, Felipe Gabriel shouted a few times that his dream of being a police officer was over.

“Felipe thought that this would hinder his chance of joining the Military Police, which he himself said was his dream”, said the delegate.

João Rosário Leão registered a case against Felipe for threatening his daughter, who was the young man’s girlfriend. During a party, the boy also fired shots into the air after fighting with her and the elderly man.

Felipe has not yet been questioned, which should be done this Thursday afternoon (30). “This will not interfere with the investigation, it will be more like a way for him to defend himself”, said the delegate.

The delegate said that, after the crime, Felipe made at least two calls. The first was to warn his girlfriend that he had killed her father. The second, to the military police officer who accessed the incident report against the young man and passed on the information to him.

“This policeman didn’t know Felipe’s intentions and was surprised when he received a call from him saying that he had killed his father-in-law,” Almeida said.

The soldier spontaneously presented himself at the police station and admitted having sent the report to the investigated. He said that he has a “friendship relationship” with Felipe Gabriel, but that he did not know why he wanted the document.

According to the delegate, the military police officer can answer for the crime of violation of functional secrecy, as well as in the Internal Affairs Department of the Military Police.

“Certainly he [o PM] I couldn’t have passed on that information. We do not work with the hypothesis that he is participating in the crime of homicide, because, certainly, he did not know what the boy would do with the information”, he said.

The investigated had a record as a sports shooter, being able to use the weapon only in specific situations. However, witnesses said that he presented himself as a policeman, sometimes military and sometimes criminal, being constantly armed and shooting several times.

“We knew, however, that he used this weapon frequently, pulling it out in arguments with his girlfriend, in traffic fights,” said the delegate.

