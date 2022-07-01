Young woman says that her boyfriend killed her father-in-law because he knew about the passion she had for her father: ‘It would affect me more’ | Goiás

The young Kênnia Yanka Leão said that her then-boyfriend, Felipe Gabriel Jardim, 26, killed his father-in-law because he learned of the passion she had for her father, retired civil police officer João Leão, 63 years old. He was shot dead in the pharmacy where he was a partner, in Goiânia, after registering a case against his son-in-law for threatening Yanka with death. The boy was arrested as a suspect in the crime.

“My father would bring me breakfast every day. He was a wonderful father. Felipe knew the passion I had for my father, so he knew that killing my father would affect me more than killing me”, revealed the young woman.

Lawyer Júlio de Brito, who is defending the young man in the process, claimed that the boy may have had a psychotic break and that a mental health exam will be requested.

The murder took place on Monday (27). Felipe Gabriel entered his father-in-law’s pharmacy and shot him several times. Deputy Rhaniel Almeida found that the young man has the dream of being a military police officer and the threat registration could hinder his possible entry into the corporation.

On Wednesday (29), the young man was arrested while hiding from the police at an uncle’s house, in Conjunto Riviera, in Goiânia. At the residence, civil police officers also found a pistol, which may have been used in the crime.

Felipe Gabriel had two outstanding arrest warrants: one by the Homicide Police Station for the murder and another requested by the Women’s Police Station, due to violence against his girlfriend.

The weapon seized with the young man will be examined by the Technical-Scientific Police. As Felipe Gabriel shot up in his father-in-law’s house days before the crime, during a fight, experts will examine whether the bullet collected in the residence is similar to the one found in the elderly man’s body.

The couple dated for a year. At first, the relationship was good, but months later Felipe Gabriel would have changed and revealed himself to be an aggressive person, according to her.

“He cursed me, attacked me, but I never thought he would be able to kill me. If I looked to the side, he would think I was looking at someone and start an argument. Wherever he went, he would start humiliating me, pulling my arm and was abusive,” said Kênia Yanka.

Crime recorded by camera

Video shows when man breaks into pharmacy and shoots at elderly man in Goiânia

The security camera of the pharmacy where retired civil police officer João Rosário Leão was a partner, in Setor Bueno, recorded when a man enters the store with a gun in his hand (look above).

He goes to the old man, who is sitting behind the counter, and shoots him several times. The victim falls to the ground and tries to protect himself. The boy approaches him and fires more shots. Then he runs away.

As Felipe has the registration as a sports shooter, he had a pistol in his name. However, he had no possession of a weapon. Thus, he could only carry the weapon in specific situations, such as shooting ranges or sports competitions.

“We knew, however, that he used this weapon frequently, pulling it out in arguments with his girlfriend, in traffic fights,” said Chief of Police Rhaniel Almeida.

