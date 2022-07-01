Yuri Alberto praises Corinthians fans: “It gives confidence” | Corinthians

– I was able to witness at Libertadores what that crowd really is, that one more player who is important to us, it was a very beautiful party. May it be a glorious passage here at Corinthians – he said in an interview with the club’s TV.

Read too:

+ Conmebol opens analysis on cases of racism among Boca fans

+ Corinthians recalls provocation to Inter in ad by Yuri Alberto

The 21-year-old can only debut after July 18, when the international transfer window opens in Brazil. His debut should even be at the Timão arena, on the 20th, against Coritiba.

1 of 2 Maycon and Yuri Alberto, partners in the youth team, now at Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Maycon and Yuri Alberto, partners in the youth team, now at Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

– Gives a huge confidence to the player a crowd that supports from the first to the last minute. I appreciate the affection of the fans, the reception of everyone here, it all makes me very comfortable – he added.

The player also talked about some reunions that took place on this first day of training:

– Maycon, Bambu, Mantuan, Ivan… These are players I had contact with in the youth teams of the Selection. The more experienced ones received me very well too, they made me feel comfortable, I was well received, for now (laughs).

+ Read more Corinthians news

Yuri Alberto does his first training session at Corinthians

Back from Russia, where he played 15 games for Zenit, Yuri Alberto gave a good assessment of his time there.

– I was able to have a good season. It wasn’t even three and a half months and I was able to score six goals, I was the guy who most participated in goals since I arrived, I won my first title, so I just have to thank you for this passage – he added.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!