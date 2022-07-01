Yuri Alberto speaks as a Corinthians player

This Thursday, after an activity held at CT Joaquim Grava, Yuri Alberto, a reinforcement for Timão, spoke for the first time as a Corinthians player. In an interview given to SCCP Bulletinthe player recalled his beginnings in football, talked about his time in Russia, his reception at Corinthians and even about the Brazilian national team.

With the Corinthians training shirt, at CT Joaquim Grava, Yuri Alberto spoke for the first time as a Timão player. The striker recalled his beginnings, at Santos, and made a point of highlighting his main reference in football. Goal scorer, many may think that the player was inspired by another shirt 9, but no, the new reinforcement of the alvinegro club was inspired by a steering wheel, his father.

“Through my father, I’ve always been a fan, I’ve always enjoyed following his football. I started as a steering wheel, I was inspired by him, he is my idol, my hero. I started as a midfielder in the school categories there in São José do Campo and then things started happening. At the age of 11, I was able to take a test at Santos, I passed, but I ended up not going this year, 2012. I went the following year. And the year I didn’t go, Santos was champion, they made fun of me. But, thank God, I was able to make a good base there, I am grateful to everyone”, said Yuri Alberto.

Corinthians is the striker’s fourth professional club. The player was at Santos between 2017 and 2020, played at Internacional between 2020 and 2022 and had a quick stint at Zenit, which started in January this year, the club that holds the player’s economic rights. Yuri Alberto spoke about his short time at the Russian club, highlighted the meeting with other Corinthians fans in Europe and made a point of praising the achievements he conquered there.

“I was able to have a good season, it was not even three months, I was able to score six goals, I was the guy who most participated in goals since I arrived. I won my first title, so I just have to thank God for this time at Zenit as well. The two (Claudinho and Malcom) helped me a lot. When you get to a place where nobody speaks your language and there are Brazilians for you to adapt to, it’s even better”, said the Corinthians striker.

Yuri Alberto had stints with Brazil’s youth teams. The striker was part of the champion squad of the South American Under-17 Championship in 2017, in a tournament held in India. The striker revealed that he met other Corinthians athletes at the time he wore hopscotch and revealed that this was a differential on his first day at CT Joaquim Grava.

“Maycon, Bambu, Mantuan, Ivan, a lot of players that I had contact with in the Seleção and in Santos as well. The experienced players welcomed me very well too, they gave me enormous confidence, they told me to make myself comfortable. So I just have to thank them for the reception”, said Yuri Alberto.

Even with passages through the youth teams, Yuri Alberto was never called up to the main team of Brazil. The striker was sincere in saying that achieving this feat is a dream and a goal in his career. The player went further and added that being at Corinthians is also a way of being close to his family, which he does.

“It’s a dream, right? It is a dream of every child to be able to wear Amarelinha, I was able to dress in all the basic categories, now all that’s missing is this one, right? The main selection. I am very happy, I feel fulfilled to be here, to be close to my family, my daughter. I hope we can achieve many things together.”

Finally, the athlete remembered his origins and celebrated being close to where he was born. Yuri Alberto was born in São José dos Campos, in the state of São Paulo, in the Vila Cristina neighborhood. According to the attacker, his visit to the place causes a commotion among the children. The Corinthians fan praised being a reference in the place where he grew up.

“I came from a very simple neighborhood, Vila Cristina, I am grateful to everyone. When I go there, they welcome me very well, the children go crazy. That’s cool, because we have a good image on the field and people can be inspired. It’s not impossible, I got out of there, so people can too”, concluded Yuri Alberto.

The striker has not yet been registered with the IDB, and therefore, cannot make his debut for Corinthians in the duel against Fluminense, this Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship. Yuri Alberto’s presentation is scheduled for July 5th.

