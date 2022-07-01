Zenklub, mental health startup, lays off and predicts restructuring – Link

Following the moment of apprehension among Brazilian startups, the Zenkluba startup of well-being and emotional health services, laid off last Tuesday, 28th. The information was confirmed by the company to the Estadão in a note: “Zenklub terminated a group of employees who held specific positions. The decision is part of an adjustment in the company’s strategy aimed at sustainability and business growth.”

Among the former employees interviewed by the report, it is said that the cut may have affected up to 40 of the approximately 150 employees, affecting areas such as product, customer experience, sales and human resources. The information, however, is not confirmed by the company, which says it has terminated “a group of employees who held specific positions”.

Rui Brandão and José Simões, founders of Zenklub; startup made layoffs

For those laid off, the company also claimed that it is undergoing restructuring – the cuts took some of them by surprise. The widespread complaint is that Zenklub gave little information about the cut, a tactic increasingly common among startups to prevent cases from gaining repercussion.

On the other hand, the company says that those dismissed will have, in addition to their terminations provided for in the contract, a set of benefits that include health plan extension and psychological and therapeutic follow-up. Former employees say that the extension of the health plan and psychological support will be maintained until September.

Founded in 2016 by the Portuguese Rui Brandão and José Simões, Zenklub has an online therapy platform, which gained momentum in the pandemic. In 2020, the customer base quintupled compared to 2019. In February last year, the company received a contribution of R$ 45 million – a year earlier, in May 2020, the startup raised R$ 16.5 million.

The layoffs in startups are a reflection of the financial squeeze that the investment sector is going through in the world, frightened by the global rise in interest rates and the pressure caused by the war in Ukraine. With money more expensive to invest in high-risk companies (such as startups), investors are looking for a safe haven to invest money, such as fixed income, gold, currencies (such as the dollar), for example.