15th round predictions

Fluminense x Corinthians and Santos x Flamengo are some of the games that shake up the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship, which is heading towards the final stretch of the first round. Both matches will take place this Saturday (2), at Maracanã and Vila Belmiro, respectively.
As happens every week, the columnists of UOL Esporte were summoned and gave their guesses for the main games of the round.
For the first duel mentioned, all bloggers, without exception, bet on the victory of Fluminense, a team that has been on the rise this season and already appears in sixth place in the Brasileirão table. For the clash in Vila Belmiro, there was balance in the guesses, with most predicting a draw — and no one risking a victory for Fla.
Another game in which there was unanimity among the columnists was Palmeiras x Athletico. The current leader of the competition receives the Hurricane at Allianz Parque, tonight (2).
Check out the journalists’ opinions and also place your bets!
SATURDAY (2)
Fluminense x Corinthians
Alicia Klein – Fluminense
Danilo Lavieri – Fluminense
Julio Gomes – Fluminense
Menon – Fluminense
Milly Lacombe – Fluminense
Milton Neves – Fluminense
Renato Maurício Prado – Fluminense
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Fluminense
Vitor Guedes – Fluminense
Santos vs Flamengo
Alicia Klein – Santos
Danilo Lavieri – Draw
Julio Gomes – Santos
Menon – Draw
Milly Lacombe – Santos
Milton Neves – Santos
Renato Maurício Prado – Draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw
Vitor Guedes – Draw
Palmeiras vs Atletico
Alicia Klein – Palmeiras
Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras
Julio Gomes – Palmeiras
Menon – Palmeiras
Milly Lacombe – Palmeiras
Milton Neves – Palmeiras
Renato Maurício Prado – Palmeiras
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Palmeiras
Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras
Youth vs Atletico MG
Alicia Klein – Atletico MG
Danilo Lavieri – Atletico MG
Julio Gomes – Draw
Menon – Draw
Milly Lacombe – Youth
Milton Neves – Atlético-MG
Renato Maurício Prado – Atlético-MG
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Atletico MG
Vitor Guedes – Atletico MG
Ceará x Internacional
Alicia Klein – Ceará
Danilo Lavieri – Ceará
Julio Gomes – Draw
Menon – International
Milly Lacombe – Ceará
Milton Neves – Draw
Renato Maurício Prado – Ceará
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw
Vitor Guedes – Ceará
SUNDAY (3)
Atletico GO vs Sao Paulo
Alicia Klein – Draw
Danilo Lavieri – Sao Paulo
Julio Gomes – Atletico GO
Menon – Sao Paulo
Milly Lacombe – Atletico GO
Milton Neves – Draw
Renato Maurício Prado – Draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Sao Paulo
Vitor Guedes – Atletico GO
MONDAY (4)
Bragantino vs Botafogo
Alicia Klein – Bragantino
Danilo Lavieri – Bragantino
Julio Gomes – Bragantino
Menon – Draw
Milly Lacombe – Draw
Milton Neves – Bragantino
Renato Maurício Prado – Bragantino
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Bragantino
Vitor Guedes – Bragantino