26-year-old doctor found dead in hospital bathroom in Goiás

A 26-year-old doctor was found dead by colleagues inside a bathroom at the Ernestina Lopes Jaime State Hospital (HEELJ), in Pirenópolis (GO).

The information was confirmed by Cremego (Regional Council of Medicine of Goiás), which published a note lamenting the death of Jayda Bento de Souza, graduated from UFG (Federal University of Goiás). The causes are still being investigated.

“Cremego sympathizes with the family, friends and doctors of Goiás in this moment of pain”, concluded a statement published on the organization’s networks.

Funev (Fundação Universitária Evangélica), which manages the hospital where the doctor worked, sent a statement to the UOL detailing that on the day of the case, June 25, she was on her second day of work at the site.

The organization also denied information from local media that Jayda was under an excessive workload at the unit, stating that she had a 12-hour shift.

“As soon as the death was confirmed, the hospital management immediately communicated the fact to the police authorities. Other information involving what happened should be obtained from the competent police authorities, since the case is under investigation”, concluded the note.

Jayda’s friends also spoke out after the incident.

“Sad that your passage in this world was so short, but I’m sure you lived intensely and enjoyed every minute, you were an amazing and loved person, so much so that I fear it’s impossible to find another friend as good, loyal, companion and fun as you always are. it was, because no one can match your greatness. Having you by my side was an unspeakable privilege, thank you for being so Jayda!”, wrote one.

“I spent a good part of the day reading our conversations, listening to their audios and understanding how intense it was. I’ve thought about writing so much, but nothing I put here will be able to translate what I’m really feeling. (…) I I just want the time to be nice with those who loved you and comfort your family and especially your parents. Because here it’s hurting to enter our conversation and see that on Saturday, after 12:21, you didn’t come in anymore”, lamented another.

“I hugged you so much these days and I had the opportunity to say that I love you. Knowing that 2 days ago we had lunch together and now you have become a little star, my friend! Go in peace, I will never forget you, I love you forever”, he declared. a third.

The cause of the doctor’s death has not yet been confirmed, and the Civil Police of Goiás and the funev (Fundação Universitária Evangélica), which manages the hospital where the woman worked, did not return the contacts of the report.