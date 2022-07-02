29-inch ultrawide LG monitor: 4 models from R$1,249 | Which one to buy?

LG’s 29-inch ultrawide monitors feature larger horizontal space compared to regular models. The options bring an IPS screen, FreeSync technology, a resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 75 Hz. The models are ideal for improving productivity at work and in studies, as well as increasing immersion in games.

The cheapest screen on the list is the LG 29WL500, which features HDR10 technology and an anti-glare screen for prices starting at R$1,249. The LG 29UM69G has a response time of 1 ms and black stabilizer for figures that start from R$ 1,429. Another alternative is the LG 29WK500-P, which promises greater energy efficiency and has thin edges for about R$3,344. In the following list, check out four LG 29-inch ultrawide monitor models.

The LG 29WL500 monitor has UltraWide Full HD resolution (2560 x 1080 pixels), which according to the manufacturer, offers more than 33% of display space compared to Full HD screens. With a refresh rate of 75 Hz and a response time of 5 ms, the product features an IPS screen and HDR 10 technology. The model is also equipped with FreeSync, a technology responsible for eliminating image crashes and screen breaks, and Black Stabilizer black), which provides more clarity in dark scenes. The product allows working in up to four windows, has an HDMI connection and comes with a cable. It is found for prices from R$ 1,249.

The LG 29WL500 has a semi-arc-shaped stand, tilt-adjustable vertical angle, and its screen is anti-glare. On the Amazon website, the product was rated by consumers with a score of 4.8 stars out of 5. Reviews highlight the good value for money and visual comfort. Regarding the negative points, some customers reported the lack of height adjustment. The model is indicated to improve productivity at work and increase immersion in games, without spending a lot for it.

Pros: good value for money, presence of black stabilizer and HDR 10

good value for money, presence of black stabilizer and HDR 10 Cons: no height adjustment

The LG 29UM69G features 1ms response time, FreeSync technology and Black Stabilizer. According to the South Korean giant, the model provides 30% more screen compared to common monitors. The equipment has an anti-glare screen, 75 Hz refresh rate and game mode that adapts the display configuration for each game genre. It has HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C inputs, as well as an HDMI cable and cable organizer. It is also worth mentioning the resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels and the tilt adjustment in the horizontal plane. The screen is found for values ​​that start from R$ 1,429.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the good quality of the monitor, with images without stutters and delays, in addition to the integrated sound system. However, they criticize the lack of height adjustment and support for Linux. The product is suitable for gamers and professionals who edit images and videos.

Pros: 1ms response time, integrated sound system and four-window split screen

1ms response time, integrated sound system and four-window split screen Cons: no height adjustment and lack of compatibility with Linux system

The UltraWide 29WK600 monitor is equipped with HDR 10 technology, IPS screen and a resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels. With 14 screen customization modes available, the display allows you to split the screen into four parts at the same time and view two windows simultaneously in picture-in-picture (PIP) mode. In addition, it has a semicircle-shaped support and tilt adjustment in the vertical plane. The model features an anti-glare display, 75 Hz refresh rate and 5 ms response time. The product can be purchased for figures from R$ 1,529.

Equipped with game mode and MAXXAUDIO (with two 5W speakers), LG promises a cinematic audio experience. Regarding the connection, it has an HDMI input (accompanies cable) and DisplayPort. The monitor is ideal for the public that wants greater productivity at work, especially developers and those looking for more immersion in games. The model received a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from Amazon consumers, and the highlights are the immersion, visual comfort and faithful colors.

Pros: Integrated speakers and PIP mode

Integrated speakers and PIP mode Cons: There is not

LG 29WK500-P monitor has IPS display, 2560 x 1080 pixels resolution rate and 5 ms response time. It is equipped with FreeSync technology and LED backlighting, which promises a more energy efficient display. In addition, it has two HDMI inputs and VESA support, which allows you to fix the monitor on the wall. It is suitable for those who work with image, video and illustration editing and have a larger budget. The product costs about R$ 3,344.

The model offers several image modes and on-screen control, in addition to presenting ultra-thin bezels. The Screen Split 2.0 function lets you split the screen into up to four windows at the same time. It also has a black stabilizer capable of showing details in dark scenes. The monitor has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on the Amazon website, with 75% of the maximum ratings.

Pros: VESA support and LED backlight

VESA support and LED backlight Cons: high price

