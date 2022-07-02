5 movies on Netflix that got a standing ovation

This list from Revista Bula is a true map of the mine. Here, you will find productions available on Netflix that have been applauded, awarded and widely praised in magazines, newspapers and television shows. These precious works are a must for any good cinephile. So, dedicate yourself to these titles, exercise your brain and be amazed at the quality. These movies are some of the greatest treasures you’ll find on streaming. Choose one for your day and have a good session! Highlights for “Pieces of Woman”, 2021, by Kornel Mundruczó; “A Sun”, 2019, by Mong-Hong Chung; and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood.” The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.

Pieces of a Woman (2021), Kornel Mundruczó Benjamin Loeb / Netflix Sean works on building a bridge in Boston and leaves to stay with his partner, Martha, who is pregnant at home. The couple’s first baby will be born any day now. When the time comes, the obstetrician is not available, so a substitute midwife is sent. She goes through all the stages with Martha in a home birth that apparently takes place within the script. When the baby comes out and the first cry is heard, the parents hold it in ecstasy. The midwife breathes a sigh of relief. But the moment of happiness is fleeting and soon something goes wrong.

The Sun (2019), Mong-Hong Chung Disclosure / Applause Entertainment The film follows the story of the couple Qin and Chen and their two children, A-Hao and A-Ho. A-Hao, the eldest, has always made his parents proud and is studying to get into medical school. But, A-Ho is considered the family’s disappointment and ends up being arrested for theft. Qin refuses to help his son and even asks the judge to sentence him. One day, a girl appears asking Chen for help, saying that she is pregnant with A-Ho and will have the child even if he doesn’t get out of jail.

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood (2019), Quentin Tarantino Andrew Cooper / Sony Pictures Rick Dalton, a once-successful actor, now sees his star eclipse as he is forced to take supporting roles in films starring emerging talent. His stuntman and best friend, Cliff Booth, is a former World War II Green Beret whose Hollywood career declines along with Dalton’s. Sharon Tate and her husband Roman Polanski move into the house next door to Dalton on Cielo Drive. The decadent actor hopes to network to try to revive his career. The twisty story takes Dalton, Cliff and Sharon to the night of August 8, 1969, when a violent confrontation with the Manson Family takes place.

The Lighthouse (2019), Robert Eggers Eric Chakeen / A24 Films Ephraim Winslow is hired as an assistant to a lighthouse keeper named Thomas Wake. The work is hard, the weather is bad, and Wake proves to be a despicable, authoritarian boss who doesn’t let Winslow into the upper lighthouse. When a seagull appears and begins to torment the newcomer, bringing bad omens, dark and mysterious things begin to happen.