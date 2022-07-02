5 reasons to buy and 5 to forget

We tested the Oroch 2023 pickup equipped with Renault’s new 1.3 turbo engine. The model has just undergone a restyling, which was quite discreet. The unit tested was the top version Outsider, with an adventurous grip and the only one equipped with the new thruster.

The other packages, Pro and Intense, continue to use the 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engine and manual transmission. The top version of the Renault Oroch 2023 was designed to compete with the Fiat Toro, while the entry versions must fight with the compact Fiat Strada.

What has changed from the Renault Oroch 2023?

Basically restyling only changed the grille and bumper Fender flares and flywheel are exclusive to the version Back cover gained Oroch denomination in bold letters

As we said, little has changed. The 2023 Renault Oroch kept the rugged look it inherited from the Duster. Including this denomination that was removed from the model, which is now just called Oroch. Anyway, those who don’t know the pickup up close won’t even notice the changes: a new grille and front bumper.

The bucket measures 1.17 meters wide by 1.35 meters deep, with a volume of 683 liters. The vehicle’s total load capacity is 680 kilograms. The cargo compartment lid is heavy and can be locked with a key. Bucket protection is standard since the entry-level version, but even the top package doesn’t have lighting. The sea top is standard in the version, but the stylish canopy hinders its full opening.

What’s in the Outsider version?

1.3 turbo engine is only available in the Outsider package Panel was all renovated, but finish abuses hard plastic Biton 16-inch wheels “shoe” mixed-use tires

The Renault Oroch Outsider gets an aesthetic package with fender flares, auxiliary headlights (located in a pronounced niche), side moldings, a roof rack, rear window grille, marine top and 16-inch Biton wheels. All versions “shoe” mixed-use tires.

Renault Oroch interior has changed a lot

Inside, the dashboard of the Renault Oroch 2023 is all new. The horizontal orientation of the elements made the interior feel larger. The 8-inch screen of the multimedia system is floating, leaving everything “cleaner”. The instrument panel, steering wheel and door panels were renewed.

A big mistake by Renault was not having improved the center console, which remains very shy. Thus, the Oroch 2023 still lacks good racks for the driver to accommodate their belongings. The armrest is also the type that rests on the driver’s seat. With these characteristics, the pickup only competes with compacts.

Bucket has a volume of 683 liters Outsider version has auxiliary mile headlights Marine canopy is standard on top package

Although the look of the panel has improved, the internal finish abuses the use of hard plastic. The seats are in leather, the same material used in the door panel appliqués. The columns, sunshades and roof are coated in black. The Outsider version has orange accents on the dashboard and seat seams.

The rear seat has very limited legroom, even if the front passengers don’t abuse it, and it only accommodates two people in relative comfort. The backrest of the rear seat is also slightly inclined, which also compromises comfort.

The Renault Oroch 2023 multimedia system stands out for mirroring the smartphone without the use of a cable on the 8-inch touchscreen. The Outsider version offers wireless phone charging as an option. However, in the entire vehicle there is only one USB socket, very little.

Behind the wheel of the Renault Oroch 2023

The performance of the 1.3 turbo engine makes the experience behind the wheel of the Renault Oroch 2023 very pleasant. There is good torque at low rpm, and the truck overcomes slopes without having to go up the “turn”. On the road, there is a lot of breath for overtaking and speed recovery.

We tested the Fiat Toro 1.3 turbo AT6: performance has improved, but consumption is high

The automatic transmission type CVT simulates eight gears, with efficient management. If the driver wants, he can change gears manually on the gear lever. The fuel consumption of the Renault Oroch is not low, but it is much less drunk than the Fiat Toro equipped with the 1.3 turbo engine. If you want to improve this aspect, there is an Eco mode that limits the vehicle’s performance a little. The model also features a start-stop system.

Even having a multilink suspension at the rear, the Renault Oroch passes the floor irregularities a little beyond desired. The steering still has electro-hydraulic assistance, which even has adequate weights, but differs from the current Renault line, all with electric steering.

Equipment and competitors

Renault Oroch gained important equipment in the 2023 line, such as stability and traction control, an anti-rollover system and ramp start assistant since the entry version. The only catch is that, even in this tested top version, the Renault pickup only offers front airbags, which is a major flaw.

Check out other tests like this on the VRUM YouTube channel

As we said at the beginning, this top version of the Renault Oroch was positioned to compete with the Fiat Toro. Renault’s mid-range pickup retails for R$140,900. At this price, it is on par with the entry-level version of Fiat’s mid-range pickup, which costs R$138,490 in the Endurance Turbo 270 AT6 package. Remembering that Toro also uses a 1.3 turbo engine.

From the equipment point of view, the Oroch Outsider stands out for its rain and twilight sensors, leather seats, digital air conditioning (the Fiat pickup is analog), 16-inch alloy wheels (the entry-level Toro steel wheels), in addition to fog and mile lights. The Toro, on the other hand, has 6 airbags, a steering wheel with height and distance adjustment (the Renault pickup is in debt in terms of distance), bucket lighting and an instrument panel with a 7-inch screen.

Technical sheet – Renault Oroch 1.3 CVT Outsider

MOTOR Front, transverse, four cylinders in line, 16 valves, 1,332cm³ of displacement, with turbo and direct fuel injection, flex, which develops maximum powers of 162cv (gasoline) and 170cv (ethanol) between 5,500rpm and 6,000rpm, and torque maximum 27.5kgfm (g/e) between 1,600rpm and 3,750rpm STREAMING Front-wheel drive, and automatic transmission type CVT that simulates eight gears SUSPENSION/WHEELS/TIRES Front, independent, McPherson type; independent, McPherson with Multilink, and anti-roll bar /16 inch (alloy) / 215/66 R16 (mixed-use tyres) DIRECTION Rack-and-pinion type, with electro-hydraulic assistance BRAKES Ventilated discs at the front and drums at the rear, with ABS and EBD CAPABILITIES Tank, 45 liters; load capacity (passenger and cargo), 650 kilos DIMENSIONS Length, 4.70m; width, 1.82m; height, 1.63m; wheelbase, 2.82m; and height from the ground, 21.2 cm HOPPER VOLUME 683 liters ANGLES Attack, 27.5 degrees; outlet, 22.4 degrees WEIGHT 1,432 kilos PERFORMANCE Maximum speed of 189 km/h (e)

Acceleration to 100km/h in 9.8 seconds (g/e) CONSUMPTION City: 10.5 km/l (g) and 7.4 km/l (e)

Road: 11 km/l (g) and 7.8 km/l (e)

Manufacturer data

Immeter data

(g) gasoline

(e) ethanol Equipment BY GRADE Front airbags; traction and stability control; ramp start assistant; fog lights; rear parking sensor; rain and twilight sensor; daytime running lights; automatic air conditioning; electric windows with one-touch function; electrically adjustable mirrors; rear window defroster; driver’s seat with height adjustment; steering wheel with height adjustment; multimedia screen and 8 inches; on-board computer; speed limiter and controller; gloss black mirrors; ceiling bars; Outsider door sticker; bucket protector; leather-covered seats; panel appliqué and seat seams in orange.

OPTIONAL

Exclusive gray Lune painting (R$ 2 thousand); Wi-Fi cell phone charger (R$678.12).