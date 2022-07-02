7 best action movies released by Netflix in 2022

If you’ve already woken up tired and wanting to go back to bed, Revista Bula now offers you something that will give your spirits a boost. We’ve brought you a list of titles full of life, energy and action for you to keep your eyes wide open and stay alert. Dismiss the stimulants and energy drinks, because these productions will leave you as if you were connected to the 220 volt outlet. Check out these productions and feel the adrenaline rush into your eyes like a laser from your television. Highlights for “Murder Instinct”, 2021, by David Hackl; “The Pirates: In Search of the Lost Treasure”, from 2022, by Jeong-hoom Kim; and 2022’s “RRR — Rise Roar Revolt” by SS Rajamouli. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.

Killer Instinct (2021), David Hackl Disclosure / Koch Films Dylan is a former sociopath on parole, who is trying to improve his character with the help of a psychiatrist and constant supplies of antidepressants. However, when his brother dies under mysterious circumstances, Dylan breaks parole to attend his funeral on a remote island. With an FBI agent on his tail, Dylan is also pursued by a group of mercenaries who are looking for something his brother was hiding.

The Pirates: In Search of the Lost Treasure (2022), Jeong-hoom Kim Lotte Entertainment / Netflix In the 14th century, during the Joseon dynasty, ship captain Hae-Rang finds a treasure map that had been transported from the royal palace and was lost at sea. Also on board is a group of bandits led by Wu-Mu-Chi, self-proclaimed the greatest swordsman in Goryeo. They have an unreliable alliance to find the lost treasure and the criminals plan to take control of Hae-Rang’s ship. The journey is filled with trickery, setbacks and riots.

RRR — Rise Roar Revolt (2022), SS Rajamouli Disclosure / Netflix Set in 1920s Delhi, Ramaraju and Bheem become close friends without knowing each other’s truth or the intent behind their actions for or against the British kingdom. While Ramaraju is a fierce, hot-blooded young cop, Bheem is innocent and calm. Ramaraju works for the British, but he has been subjected to many humiliations because of the color of his skin. On the other hand, Bheem is from the tribe of Gond and came to Delhi to rescue Malli, kidnapped by the British. Their friendship could change when the truth comes out.

Silverton: Siege Closed (2022), Mandla Dube Neo Baepi / Netflix In 1980s South Africa, a trio of friends are on a high-profile mission to sabotage a gas depot. The three are freedom fighters and realize that they have fallen into a trap by the police, who are ready to arrest them. Then begins a fierce and deadly chase to a bank, which becomes the trio’s shelter. Faced with the possibility of prison or death, they decide to negotiate the release of Nelson Mandela.

A Hard Day (2022), Régis Blondeau Jean-Michel Clajot / Netflix Thomas Blanc is a corrupt cop who recently lost his mother. On his way to the funeral, he accidentally kills a person and tries to hide the body so he doesn’t get in trouble. However, Blanc begins to receive threats from a mysterious witness.

Furioza (2021), Cyprian T. Olencki Photo: Disclosure / Netflix David has been away from the criminal world for quite some time, after a traumatic event in the past. His brother was arrested and, to get his sentence reduced, David accepts a police officer’s proposal to infiltrate a criminal organization. As he finds himself drawn to the violent world he has abandoned, David faces the frequent suspicions of an old friend in a reality of war for power and influence.