9 apps that will help you get organized; see what they are

For those who have difficulty remembering all their responsibilities, the cell phone can be a powerful ally in terms of organization.

In many situations, the cell phone is the villain when it comes to fulfilling all day-to-day obligations. This is due both to the fact that this device gives us access to an infinite amount of content, as well as to the numerous games available in the app stores.

But it doesn’t always have to be that way, because smartphones can be powerful tools for those who want to get organized and be able to handle all the activities that the contemporary world imposes on us.

To help the reader in his daily rush, Tudo Bahia has separated nine apps that will help you get organized:

asana (Android and iOS): this application aims to facilitate team communication through the cloud, in addition to offering monitoring solutions that help managers and employees when it is necessary to monitor or verify the results of projects. Trello (Android and iOS): tool for joint administration of projects involving several people. pocket (Android and iOS): with this technological solution you will be able to manage your readings or studies much better, through various functionalities for texts, files and videos. RescueTime (Android and iOS): ideal for managing your time in front of your cell phone, preventing the user from spending too much time on certain websites or applications. slack (Android and iOS): basically a messenger aimed at the business environment, helping to better manage the various teams and workgroups. toggle (Android and iOS): through this platform it is possible to control the time spent on each activity or project. PomoDoneApp (Android and iOS): countdown timer, very useful for those who want to apply Pomodoro techniques. evernote (Android and iOS): If you have genius ideas outside of work, use this app to save drafts, or message yourself, and not miss any insights. Google Keep (Android and iOS): This virtual notebook can help you maintain an organized daily routine.

If you have such a hard time getting organized that even these apps can’t help, it might be a good idea to see a psychologist to assess the situation.