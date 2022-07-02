According to the newspaper, Wanessa Camargo plans a child with Dado Dolabella

According to the newspaper, Wanessa plans a child with Dado Dolabella (photo: Montage/UAI)

Singer Wanessa Camargo and actor Dado Dolabella did not publicly admit that they are living a romance again, however, according to information from the Extra newspaper, the approach may be increasingly serious. That’s because, after the divorce of Zez Di Camargo’s daughter from businessman Marcus Buaiz, ​​with whom she was for 17 years, the artist ended up getting back together with her old boyfriend and now, as announced, she may be planning the arrival of a new child.

According to the publication, a source close to the Camargo family stated: “Zez has been totally supportive of her daughter. It’s a way of repaying her attitude towards her story with Graciele (Lacerda). Wanessa was the first of her children to accept her as a family”.

In fact, Zez and Zilu’s firstborn has a strong bond with her father, which was even closer after the singer and the businesswoman separated and also due to the new musical projects between them, developed during social isolation.

So much so that recently, when participating with the musician on the Fausto program, on TV Band, she declared: “Now, during the pandemic, we were much closer than we have been in our entire lives. My mother was always closer to us, because my father traveled a lot, but after the separation he had to come back, if he didn’t call or show up. , we didn’t see each other”.



Again in love, according to sources close to her, the singer is the mother of two boys, while Dado Dolabella has three children. In addition to the relationship that ended up in trouble in the early 2000s, the actor has already been involved with other personalities and was even accused of aggression by Luana Piovani, but this does not seem to be a concern of the family since “he was never violent with her when they dated”according to the same source.

Sought, the artist’s advice stated that it has no official information on the matter.