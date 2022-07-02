Actress and model arrested on charges of having hired gunman to kill ex-mother-in-law

A 45-year-old American actress and model was inmate accused of paying a hired assassin to kill her ex-mother-in-law. Leigh Ann Bauman, who appeared on the CBS soap “Days of Our Lives”, has been in jail since March. The case was recently in the news again when a friend started a campaign to release Leigh Ann, who he claimed was “completely innocent”.

The American was arrested after a former friend allegedly informed the police about the alleged plot. She would have sent Scary message to your kids saying their grandmother would die “soon”. She would also have confided that “I knew it was wrong as a Christian, but I would go to church and ask for forgiveness after it was done”.

Cody Smith, a friend of Leigh Ann, has taken on the role of advocate for the actress in the media and on social media. In a recent interview with “People” magazine, he stated that his friend is “a very compassionate person”.

Leigh Ann Bauman Photo: Playback/Facebook

“I believe she is completely innocent of everything. She is one of the sweetest and most honest people I have ever met in my life.” he added.

Leigh Ann’s mother, Janis Burgin, joined in:

“She’s not that person. And anyone who knows her knows she’s not that person.”

The actress, who is also a speedboat pilot and real estate agent in the Lake of the Ozarks region (Missouri, USA), would have hired a gunman to make your ex-mother-in-law’s death look like an accident, alleges the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, in the same state. The killer would have charged US$ 1,500according to a report by the Daily Beast.

Leigh Ann, who used to post pictures of herself with guns, would be annoyed because the ex-mother-in-law was interfering with her relationship with her two childrensays the prosecution.