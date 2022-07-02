Adele screams “Bolsonaro out” during concert in London; watch

posted on 01/07/2022 20:31



(credit: Niklas HALLE’N / AFP)

During a concert in London this Friday afternoon (7/1), British singer Adele made a political demonstration against the Brazilian government during a presentation for thousands of people in Hyde Park. In a live broadcast broadcast by a participant of the event on the TikTok platform, the singer can be heard shouting “Fora Bolsonaro”, after a fan who was in the audience asked the artist to repeat the phrase. Look:

Adele speaking “Go out Bolsonaro” (outside Bolsonaro) at her concert today at Hyde Park. #AdeleBST pic.twitter.com/H5IqWGH9bs — Portal Adele Brasil (@portaladelebr) July 1, 2022





In the record, captured by Brazilian fans in the broadcast of the user @beachlawyerpaul on TikTok, the singer interacts with the audience and extends the microphone to a fan, who speaks the phrase. Then, she repeats the cry created by groups opposed to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and is applauded by a portion of the audience.

On social media, the moment was celebrated by Brazilian fans who are against the government. “I love you, Adele. No one can take this plague anymore. #ForaBolsonaro”, escreveu um perfil no Twitter. “Adele concert in Hyde Park. What a perfect woman, what a show! And to top it off, she screams OUT BOLSONARO! Muse, diva!” added a fan.

Adele’s concert in Hyde Park is one of the singer’s first major events after releasing her latest album, 30, in November last year. The presentations take place on Friday and Saturday (7/2) and feature the participation of other artists, all women, which represents “an all-female project”, according to Adele.