Adidas: why is the number of Galo’s new shirt yellow?

Since 2009 the Athletic did not carry the player’s number in yellow on the back of the uniform. The shirt 1, launched in partnership with Adidas this Friday (1st), has the return of the coloring, which pleased many fans. The second uniform, white with light gray stripes, will have the numbers in black.

Read more: Director of Galo guarantees other Adidas releases in 2022; know

The decision to make the change took into account several factors, mainly the desire to produce something different for the fans. With Le Coq Sportif, the club’s last sporting goods supplier, the numbers were in red. Leandro Figueiredo, Galo’s business director, explained the change.

“It was a very testing process. The red number has already been used, the black would not stand out as much. Our gray jersey from last year had the visibility problem because of the numbers. The yellow corroborates the color balance of the shirt, it was very beautiful”, explained Leandro Figueiredo to O Tempo Sports.

The visibility of yellow is a point that worries the Rooster, but it can easily be resolved. This Saturday (2), against Juventude, at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium , the men’s team makes the debut of the new uniform. In the match for the Brasileirão, visibility will be tested and, if it doesn’t work out, a contour can be made.

“We are going to do the test in our first game against Juventude. If we have any problems with visibility, we can put an outliner, a line around it. We are already studying all these possibilities. It was very well accepted by the fans. The world of football is going through a lot of change, we have to change too”, said the business director.