After 4 years, the Bienal Internacional do Livro is back in person; event starts this Saturday in SP | What to do in Sao Paulo

After a gap of four years caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Book Biennial took place again in person, starting at 10 am this Saturday (2). The event will feature the participation of 182 exhibitors and around 500 publishing labels and will take place at Expo Center Norte, in the North Zone of São Paulo.
Tickets are available for sale on the event’s official website. Students and people with disabilities are entitled to half-price. Teachers, book professionals, children under 12 and adults over 60 do not pay admission, as well as those who have a full Sesc credential.
Public circulates at the last International Book Biennial, in SP, in 2018 — Photo: Disclosure
One of the highlights of the Bienal is the closer contacts with authors. This edition confirms the presence of great national authors such as Laurentino Gomes, Mario Sergio Cortella, Miriam Leitão, Itamar Vieira Jr., Ailton Krenak, Conceição Evaristo, Mauricio de Sousa, Thalita Rebouças and Tom Zé.
Among the international names will be the Portuguese Valter Hugo Mãe, the Mozambican Paulina Chiziane, the North American Nathan Harris, author of “A doçura da Água”, and the Spanish Elena Armas, who became a sensation on TikTok with her novel “Uma Farsa”. of Love in Spain”.
The complete program of the 26th International Book Biennial can be accessed at https://www.bienaldolivrosp.com.br/.
Public sees works at stands at the 2018 International Book Biennial — Photo: Disclosure
- 26th São Paulo International Book Biennial
- When: July 2nd to 10th, Monday to Friday from 9 am to 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm.
- Price: R$30 (full price) and R$15 (half price). Teachers, book professionals, children under 12, adults over 60 and those with a full Sesc credential do not pay admission. Members of Sesc must present a valid credential and photo ID, limited to one ticket per person.
- More information: https://www.bienaldolivrosp.com.br/