After a text about Simaria’s history, Simone declares herself to her sister. read

Everyone knows that the relationship with family, friends and people with a lot of experience in everyday life tends to have its challenges. And this is no different with Simone and Simaria. The LeoDias column closely follows the troubled period that the duo has spent revealing backstage of intrigue and exposing public fights with the apex in an interview granted by Simaria to the title of this column two weeks ago. But despite the differences, the two still love each other. Simone left a beautiful declaration of love for her sister in a post about Simaria’s struggle story.

“I know her story, I know everything she went through to get where she is. She has flaws like I have and like you who are reading this too. She is one of the most badass women I’ve ever met in my life. Regardless of any situation, I will continue to love you until the day Jesus returns because you are blood of my blood “, declared the singer.

Simone and Simaria in Itabaiana, Sergipe (Reproduction: Instagram) Simone and Simaria in Itabaiana, Sergipe Reproduction / Instagram photo-Simone-Simaria-show Simone & Simaria in concertPlayback / Instagram Simone and Simaria in Caruaru (Photo: Hayale Guimarães/g1 Caruaru) Simone and Simaria in Caruaru Reproduction / Instagram Simone and Simaria (Reproduction: Instagram) Simone and Simaria Reproduction / Instagram Simone and Simaria at the launch of Bar das Coleguinhas 2 (Photo: Júlio César Fernandes) Simone and Simaria at the launch of Bar das Coleguinhas 2Júlio César Fernandes/Disclosure Simone and Simaria at the launch of Bar das Coleguinhas 2 (Photo: Júlio César Fernandes) Simone and Simaria at the launch of Bar das Coleguinhas 2Júlio César Fernandes/Disclosure Simone and Simaria have a disagreement on Programa do Ratinho (Reproduction: SBT/Instagram) Simone and Simaria have a disagreement in the Mouse ProgramReproduction / Instagram Simone and Simaria at PodDelas (Reproduction: YouTube) The sister duo starred in a fight on the recording of Programa do RatinhoPlayback/YouTube 0

The statement comes just at the moment when Simone fulfills the duo’s concert schedule alone, since Simaria had to be removed from the stage due to medical problems. Even with the challenges and intrigues, the story of the duo Simone & Simaria should not end anytime soon.

