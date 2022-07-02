After federal law, Ibaneis reduces ICMS on fuel: “It will cause damage”

Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) determined the reduction of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel in the Federal District. Now, the rate is 18%.

The change, which should have an impact on reducing the price of gasoline at pumps, was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette, this Saturday (2/7). Check out:

text image
Decree to reduce ICMS in Brasilia

The decision follows the recent law passed by the National Congress that places a ceiling of 17% to 18% on the collection of ICMS by states on fuel and energy.

The governor participates, this Saturday, in the March for Jesus, in Brasília. During the event, he confirmed the decision to reduce the rate, anticipated by the Wide Angle column. “It will cause enormous damage to the city, but what can you do, right? Have to comply. Law is made to be enforced”, highlighted Ibaneis.

The DODF publication, in an extra edition, will have a retroactive date of Friday (7/1). In the country, at least 10 states lowered the ICMS rate.

contingency

After the National Congress approved the ICMS ceiling on fuels, the governor published a contingency decree of R$500 million from the Federal District’s budget.

Ibaneis told the column that the measure is necessary to maintain the balance of the DF’s public accounts. “We had to make the contingency after the approval, in Congress, of the Complementary Law Project (PLP) nº 18. This is an action of fiscal responsibility of the government”, he pointed out.

