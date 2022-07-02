After Neguinho da Beija-Flor’s statement, Nelson Piquet publishes a photo with an obscene gesture

Nelson Piquet’s statement against Lewis Hamilton continues to reverberate. After the interpreter Neguinho da Beija-Flor stated that he ‘did not see racism’ in the former pilot’s speech, the same manifested itself on social networks. The former athlete published a photo with an obscene gesture (fingers raised).

+ Ex-player says Flamengo ‘became a customer’ of Atlético-MG: ‘He’s scared to death’



“Neguinho da Beija-Flor doesn’t even see racism in the expression used by me,” Piquet commented. The samba school interpreter entered history after journalist Zoe Martínez, from Jovem Pan, used him as an example to compare Piquet’s speech.

+ After controversy, Petraglia counters PVC and says: ‘Pelé doesn’t play anymore’



– So, the Neguinho da Beija-Flor is too, right? Racist. And look, he’s black, black, so… that in the darkness we only see the gum – said the journalist. Soon after, the samba school repudiated Martínez’s statement through an official note.

+ On the web, Botafogo fans criticize Luís Castro after defeat in the Copa do Brasil



Neguinho da Beija-Flor told the newspaper ‘O Globo’ that it was a ‘affectionate way’ of treating the pilot and that if Piquet had used ‘Negrinho’, it would have been different. Several personalities criticized the former driver, who used the term with Lewis Hamilton when comparing him to Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.