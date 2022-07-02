After separation, Simaria’s ex-husband is seen in the singer’s condominium

Facing Simaria in court, the singer’s ex-husband, Vicente Escrig, was at the sertaneja condominium in Alphaville, in São Paulo this Friday (1). The information comes from columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

According to Leo Dias sources, Vicente took the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of the luxury condominium. The Spaniard was seen at the property’s gym, and it is unknown if he has left the premises.

The reason for De Vicente Escrig’s visit is still a mystery, as the atmosphere between him and Simaria would be complicated by the legal battle over the division of assets.

After separation from Simaria, Vicente Escrig speaks for the first time

Vincent scribeex-husband of simaria, decided to speak for the first time after the singer’s separation. According to Record’s Balanço Geral SP program, the businessman spoke with journalist Fabiola Reipert and said that he is in São Paulo and opened the game about the breakup of the relationship with the artist.

“He said that he is in the capital and that he is very upset because, in his view, Simaria is telling untruths about him. Escrig talked to Fabíola and answered her questions”, anticipated the interview Reinaldo Gottino.