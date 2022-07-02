Airbnb bans parties at properties rented on the platform

Airbnb has announced that it has made the decision to permanently ban all parties at properties listed on its website. Know more!

On Tuesday (28), home and apartment rental platform Airbnb announced that, after suspending the holidays for the summer of 2020, it has made the decision to make the ban permanent for all properties listed on its website.

“The temporary ban proved to be effective, so we have officially included this measure in our regulation,” the company said.

Prohibition

In 2019, the Airbnb platform began to ban parties organized through social networks, as well as events that caused inconvenience to neighbors. The decision was taken after a shooting occurred during a Halloween party in Orinda, in the US state of California, in which five people died and several were injured.

At least 100 people attended the party, which took place in a rented house on the platform. Airbnb has adopted new restrictions as a result of the pandemic, to prevent events that could become outbreaks of Covid-19 contagion.

In this way, the temporary suspension of all parties in the houses of the platform was presented as a health prevention measure. As a result, Airbnb has seen a 44% annual drop in reports of parties held at properties rented on the platform. “The suspension was well received by our community,” he said.

“Over time, the party ban has become much more than a public health measure. It has become a key community policy to support our hosts and their neighbors,” Airbnb said in a note, “As we leverage this momentum, we believe the time is right to codify this policy.”

The platform also limited the number of guests in the accommodations advertised on its website to 16 at the height of the pandemic. However, Airbnb said it dropped the host meeting limitation.

Punishment

The punishment for those who circumvent the ban imposed by the company will be suspension or even expulsion from the platform. According to Airbnb, in 2021, at least 6,600 guests were suspended worldwide for breaking the rule.

