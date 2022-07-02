Airbus announces massive order for nearly 300 planes for four Chinese airlines

European manufacturer Airbus has just announced a large order of nearly three hundred planes for Chinese airlines.





In an official statement, the manufacturer said that an agreement was signed with Air China, China Eastern, China Southern and Shenzhen Airlines for 292 A320 family aircraft, which include the A319, A320 and A321. This is the first large purchase made by Chinese companies after the start of the pandemic, which had its initial epicenter in the Asian country.

It was not detailed how many units of each model, nor how the division between the companies will be, but it is expected that all will be of the Neo variants, with new engine, that already operate in the mentioned companies.

Currently, Airbus dominates the single-aisle commercial jet market in China, despite Boeing having a greater presence given a greater number of twin-aisle planes.

In turn, there are 2,070 aircraft from the European manufacturer in the country, in addition to having a factory in Tianjin, where A320 family jets are assembled and also has a finishing line for the A330 family. Another Airbus presence is with its helicopter division, with an assembly line for the H135 model in Qingdao.



