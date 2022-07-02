All about Moto G82: data sheet, price and launch | Cell

The new Moto G came with a suggested price of R$ 2,999, the same value practiced on Amazon today. The phone is available in black and white. In the following lines, know all the details of the Moto G82.

Moto G82 data sheet

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels)

Display Panel: pOLED

Rear camera: 50 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide/depth sensor and 2 MP macro

Front camera: 16 MP

System: Android 12

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (octa-core up to 2.2 GHz)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Memory card: yes, MicroSD up to 1 TB

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Telephony: Dual SIM (nano SIM)

Dimensions: 160.9 x 74.5 x 7.99 mm (H x W x D)

Weight: 173 grams

Colors: black and white

Release: June 2022

Launch price: BRL 2,999

Current price: BRL 2,999 (Amazon)

The Moto G82 offers a 6.6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), features that may please consumers looking for image quality. It is possible to highlight the presence of pOLED panel technology, whose main feature is the promise of greater contrast combined with energy savings.

In addition, another aspect that contributes to the user experience in terms of viewing is the 120 Hz refresh rate. The configuration in question allows the screen to refresh 120 times per second, so as to ensure a smooth transition both in games and when watching movies.

Regarding the design, the phone features an interference-free display. With just a hole for the camera and the edges are almost non-existent. On the back, the cell phone has an arrangement of cameras on the upper side, with a slight relief. The fingerprint sensor is located on the side.

It has two color options available in Brazil: black and white.

The photographic arrangement of the Moto G82 has the main sensor with a high resolution of 50 MP and is suitable for capturing images in environments with greater lighting. The ultra wide lens and the depth sensor with an angle of 118º and 8 MP are other highlights of the device. The device also features a macro lens responsible for the minute details of images captured up close.

Check out the Moto G82 camera:

50 megapixel main (f/1.8)

Ultra wide/8 megapixel depth sensor (f/2.2)

2 megapixel macro (f/2.4)

16-megapixel front camera (f/2.4)

Another feature available is optical image stabilization, whose function is to prevent photos or videos from blurring. The model also has Quad Pixel technology, which promises up to four times more sensitivity in low light situations for your photos to be sharper.

The smartphone features Dual Capture mode that simultaneously uses multiple cameras. The device also features night mode, autofocus and LED flash. The videos are in Full HD resolution, at a speed of 30 fps. The selfie camera has 16 MP.

The Motorola device includes a Snapdragon 695 (Qualcomm) processor with eight cores and a maximum speed of 2.2 GHz. The datasheet still shows the Adreno 619 GPU.

To help with performance, the model reserves 6 GB of RAM, a number that is usually enough to perform several tasks simultaneously without stuttering. The phone has 128GB storage and a microSD card slot of up to 1TB.

The 5,000 mAh battery can take the Moto G82 up to two days away from the outlet, depending on usage. The capacity is the same as found in other models of the brand, such as the Moto G100. According to the American manufacturer, the model comes standard with a 30W fast charger, which should guarantee a full charge to the smartphone in less than an hour.

Android version and extra features

As for features, the Motorola phone has Android 12 and My UX interface. This version is the latest version of Google’s system, which works in tandem with a feature-rich look and many customization possibilities. MyUX allows the user to decide colors, button shapes and other details of the graphic elements.

According to the manufacturer, a relevant highlight in relation to the device is the presence of stereo speakers compatible with the Dolby Atmos format, which allows for greater quality in the experience of watching video content or listening to music – as long as they are equally compatible. The model features the NFC feature, whose technology makes payment by approach possible.

Another differential of this device is compatibility with 5G internet, which is slowly starting to arrive in Brazil. This connection should bring speed much higher than 4G and has the promise of being between 20 and 100 times faster.

Available in black and white, the Moto G82 arrived in Brazil in June this year for R$2,999. As the smartphone has been on the market for a short time, it still does not appear at a discount on Amazon and is available at the retailer for the same launch price.