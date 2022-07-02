All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases in July 2022

Month has attractions like new edition of F1 and Stray for PC and consoles

If in the month of July you decided to play one release a day, you would still not be able to handle all the games that are scheduled to hit stores in the month of July 2022. In total, there are 39 titles planned, but most of them are composed by indies and games of lesser expression.

The main highlight of the month is F1 22annual Formula 1 game. This will be the first edition of the franchise under the sole responsibility of EA and there is an expectation that the developer will bring news to the game.

Who will also finally show their faces is Stray, for PC and Sony consoles. Popularly known as “the cat game”, the title was announced a long time ago and postponed several times, but promises an exuberant look.

Game releases – July 2022

01/07 – F1 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 01/07 – gamedec (Switch)

(Switch) 07/05 – Arcadegeddon (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 07/05 – Yurukill: The Calumniation Game (PC, PS4, PS4, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS4, Switch) 07/07 – Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 07/08 – AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

(PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) 07/08 – Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 07/08 – Madison (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 07/12 – FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch (Switch)

(Switch) 07/12 – Krut: The Mythic Wings (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 07/12 – Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 07/12 – Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 07/13 – loopmancer (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 07/13 – Rune Factory 5 (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 07/13 – The Tale of Bistun (PC, Xbox One)

(PC, Xbox One) 07/14 – Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 07/14 – PowerWash Simulator (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 07/15 – dreadout 2 (PS4, PS5 Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PS4, PS5 Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 07/19 – The Dusk Falls (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 07/19 – Endling: Extinction is Forever (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

(PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) 07/19 – Stray (PC, PS4, PS5)

(PC, PS4, PS5) 07/20 – Severed Steel (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 07/21 – hell pie (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 07/21 – Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth (PC, PS4, Switch)

(PC, PS4, Switch) 07/21 – Post Void (PS4, PS5, Switch)

(PS4, PS5, Switch) 07/21 – River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (PC, PS4, Switch)

(PC, PS4, Switch) 07/21 – Wayward Strand (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 07/22 – Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

(PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) 07/22 – Live to Live (Switch)

(Switch) 07/26 – Immortality (PC, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, Xbox Series S|X) 07/26 – Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (PS4)

(PS4) 07/28 – Anonymous Code (PS4, Switch)

(PS4, Switch) 07/28 – Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (Switch)

(Switch) 07/28 – Bear and Breakfast (PC, Switch)

(PC, Switch) 07/28 – Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump + Dimensions (Switch)

(Switch) 07/28 – GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS4, Switch)

(PS4, Switch) 07/28 – Lost Epic (PS4, PS5, Switch)

(PS4, PS5, Switch) 07/29 – Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

(PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) 07/29 – Xenoblade Chronicles (Switch)

Missed any major releases this year? We’ve listed below all the games that were released throughout 2022 so you can remember:

