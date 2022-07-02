‘Always an eye on the inheritance’, says Camila Morgado

If some chords of the viola de Trinity (Gabriel Sater) have already been able to arouse passion in Irma (Camila Morgado)what will this passionate bust not do now in the pedestrian shed of “Pantanal”? The episodes that follow the long-awaited scene of the two’s first kiss, which aired yesterday, bring very romantic spices to this relationship. The promise is that the viewer will also be delighted with this couple.

Read more: Julia Dalavia recalls episode of betrayal and assumes bisexuality: ‘I can’t fit in’

“Gabriel and I used to say it’s a modern day fairy tale. He will free her from her very conservative family past and the moments when she had Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos). And she frees him from the pact with the crenellation. Trindade says that only a fire-haired princess can get him out of this,” explains Camila.

However, it will not only be the freedom of the enchanted kiss in the “Sleeping Beauty” style that will fuel this story: there will also be hints of “Lady and the Tramp”. The so confident violist who knows everything through the cramullion will feel inferior to Irma, who is a guest of the bosses, while he is a farm hand. And this insecurity will worsen with the presence of Mariana (Selma Egrei) in the Pantanal.

‘Mariana is going to confuse Irma a lot.’ She always keeps an eye on her inheritance, keeps saying that Zé Leôncio still likes her, talks about Zé Lucas too — anticipates Camila, who sees another charming point in the novel: — Irma tells Trindade that she doesn’t care that he’s a pawn . That she likes him as he is. I think this social issue is beautiful. It is formed more by love, desire and pleasure than by money. So much so that she got involved with her sister’s husband. Not that I think it’s right, okay (laughs)? It’s hard for me, but I’m not the one who has to judge.

Irma (Camila Morgado) and Trindade (Gabriel Sater) in ‘Pantanal’ Photo: Reproduction/Gshow

With this kiss in Trindade, the list of pedestrians that surround Irma (which causes envy in a large part of the public) increases even more, and the repercussion on social networks about this whole hookup has got a good laugh from the actress out of the scene.

— In the peon shed, she attacks a little, doesn’t she? Go right up! Women joke a lot, say they wanted to be in my place, offer themselves as stuntmen (laughs). I just ask which one they want. Irma ended up passing the wheel — Camila is amused, who is also sometimes scared by the resourcefulness of her character.

See too: Alanis Guillen talks about sexuality and stresses about relationship: ‘I’m single’

Irma’s catch phase will have a pause. In the next chapters, the character will leave Zé Lucas out of the running and will have eyes only for Trindade. The two even sing the song “Storm Night”, written by Gabriel Sater especially for the couple and which in the story is a gift from the pawn to the redhead.

— I’ve been following the composition from the beginning. Gabriel always showed me and said: “Look how their song is turning out” — recalls Camila, who only praises her partner in the scene: — Gabriel plays very well! It really is too beautiful to see him play. It’s very easy to be enchanted there.

Regardless of any pact that interferes with those strings (Trindade’s or Gabriel’s), the pawn has gone to great lengths to conquer the girl.

“Ever since she showed up, he knew they’d be together. He immediately said: “The princess has arrived”. How many times does that happen in life, right? Someone is into you, you are not so much, then the person is conquering you and suddenly you are completely in love. It’s a delight when that happens — vibrates Camila, who is already looking forward to another moment that will come for the character: — Irma is an aristocrat, from a bourgeois family. Mariana’s daughters didn’t work. This happens a lot, it’s a portrait of our society. But she has a keen social eye for where she comes from. In the not too distant future, Irma will find a place to work linked to the social sciences.