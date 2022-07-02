André Marques gets uncomfortable, kicks a co-worker live and sends a message: “I’m fine”

It all happened during the program “É de Casa”, during the morning of this Saturday (2)

Guilherme Corte

Reproduction / official Instagram of André Marques – André poses for social networks.
During this morning, Saturday (2), the program “É de Casa” had some peculiar moments. In a certain part of the program, the presenter Patricia Poet took a “kick” from André Marqueson his morning farewell.

It all happened when journalist Tati Machado asked about the actor’s love life. The reporter was not satisfied when André claimed to be single and decided to insist a little more on the matter. “But let me tell you something quick: started dating, will you give me this exclusive?”he requested

André laughed and replied in a good-natured way, but making it clear that it won’t happen anytime soon: “From my heart, I would. But the chance will be this small, it will not happen for now”. However, the presenter decided to intrude on the conversation and ended up being a little invasive.

“And Maria Candida?”, she questioned, citing the presenter with whom he exchanged flirtations. The colleague was embarrassed by the question and decided to cut the subject, giving the colleague a break. “Maria Cândida is a friend. I’m single and I’m fine. Let’s talk about Pantanal?”he said.

