Aneel transmission auction reinforces fierce competition and exposes difficulties in creating value for companies

The transmission auction of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), which ended yesterday (30) with 13 lots sold, drew the attention of analysts mainly due to the size of the discount in relation to the Allowed Annual Revenue (RAP). The average discount on the R$ 2.2 billion of RAP projected by the agency in the event was 46.2%, taking revenue from assets to R$ 1.2 billion.

“Contrary to what we expected, the level was in line with the last auctions promoted by the regulatory body, even with cost pressures derived from the increase in prices. commodities, with greater uncertainty in the anticipation of projects in relation to bottlenecks in logistics chains and with the deteriorated framework scenario”, said Alexandre Kogake, analyst at Eleven. He notes that some lots received up to ten bids, which shows that the stability of the transmission segment continues to generate interest from investors.

“For the level of the average discount offered by the winners, both the reduction in a relevant level of the capex estimated by the regulator as to the anticipation of the start of operations of the assets”, explains Kogake. The total initially estimated by Aneel in capex (investment) was R$ 15.3 billion. Companies that bid lower and did not take lots – such as CPFL (CPFE3), Equatorial (EQTL3), Alupar (ALUP11), EDP Brasil (ENBR3) and Copel (CPLE6) – were considered “capital discipline highlights”.

“Going by numbers run based on guidance to capex, start-up (start) early and leverage given by some of the players listed, it seems to us that, in general, returns were tight”, wrote Bradesco BBI analysts.

UBS calculates an average internal rate of return of 6.8% for the auction. “Competition was greater, with higher financing and construction costs,” analysts say.

The auction had ten different winners, with the largest lots being won by Neonergia (NEOE3) (which won lot 2, the biggest in the event), ISA CTEEP (TRPL4) (taking lot 3) and the Verde consortium (winner of the lot 1). “In general, we see a challenging scenario of value creation for Neonergia and CTEEP”, stated the analysis team of Itaú BBA.

BofA says the auction reinforced its caution in its view of competition in the sector, which, being high, generated below-average returns. The bank is also concerned about Neonergia, which has committed to a capex of R$5 billion in an auction with “unattractive implied returns”, a move that analysts described as “unattractive”. The company’s shares fell 5% on Thursday after the auction, which BofA saw as a reflection of increased risk perception.

“Neoenergia held a conference call right after the auction, in which it presented the rationale of its proposals and detailed the study carried out by its team over the last six months that enabled it to make a more aggressive offer, highlighting the main points of saving of 30% of capex estimated in these projects, in addition to a prospect of anticipation of the works for about half of the time proposed by Aneel”, highlights Levante Ideia de Investimentos, which describes the company as “the main winner of the auction”.

By purchasing lot 2, Neoenergia secured a real leveraged IRR of approximately 9%-10%, Eleven calculates. “While not bad, it is lower relative to the stock’s current implied real IRR of about 14%,” the analysis reads. For lot 2, Neonergia made an aggressive proposal for a discount of 50.33%.

CTEEP won Lot 3 and Lot 6 requiring capex total of R$ 2.5 billion and guaranteeing an estimated leveraged IRR of approximately 8% (5% for lot 6).

Morgan Stanley also says that competitiveness in the transmission market has depressed returns and companies need individual advantages, such as operational synergies, to be able to create value.

