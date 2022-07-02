Aneel will review tariff readjustments approved in 2022 and says that the electricity bill will fall by an average of 5.5%

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) will review the tariff readjustments already approved this year, up to 24%, and said that electricity bills should fall by an average of 5.5% with the measure. “The estimated impact on tariffs is an average effect of -5.5% (reduction), varying from company to company,” the agency said to the InfoMoney.

There are 13 energy distributors that have already gone through the tariff process in 2022 and will have an extraordinary tariff review, in order to, according to the agency, “calculate the impact of the return on electricity tariffs” (see more below). Among them are several branches of publicly traded companies, such as CPFL (CPFE3), Enel (E1NI34), Energisa (ENGI11), Light (LIGT3) and Neoenergia (NEOE3).

Aneel has been under strong political pressure because of readjustments of up to 24% in electricity bills, as many were approved at the same time that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced the end of the water scarcity tariff flag and the return of the green flag .

At the time, the president stated that electricity bills would be about 20% cheaper. But the readjustments approved by Aneel — which are annual and are foreseen in the contracts — reached 24% in some cases, as in Ceará, which in practice nullified the beneficial effect of the change of flag.

goodness pack

Among the measures that will be analyzed in the extraordinary review are the return of PIS/Cofins tax credits improperly collected and the contribution of R$ 5 billion by Eletrobras in the CDE (Energy Development Account), which was foreseen in the privatization process of the state-owned company. .

Aneel estimates that the contribution from Eletrobras alone (ELET3;ELET6) can reduce tariffs by 2.3%, on average, and the full refund of PIS/Cofins tax credits has an average potential reduction impact of 5.2% .

The measure has been adopted since 2020 by Aneel in the tariff readjustment processes, but the interim director-general of the body, Camila Bomfim, says that the approval of a specific law on the subject gives more legal certainty for the use of resources.

Other projects recently approved by Congress, such as the ceiling of 17% to 18% for the ICMS rate levied on fuel, electricity, telecommunications and public transport, do not pass Aneel’s scrutiny and will have an immediate impact on the electricity bill when they come into force. force.

The agency estimates that the energy tariff may fall by up to 12% in some states with the ICMS ceiling, but does not say which states these are or how much the drop will be in each one. As the tax is state and charged directly on the electricity bill, the reduction will not pass through Aneel.

All these changes are part of an offensive by the federal government and politicians allied with Centrão to try to curb inflation and lower the price of energy and fuel, as both economic problems are affecting the president’s popularity (and his chances of reelection). .

Extraordinary tariff reviews

Aneel states that “for distributors that have already gone through the tariff process in 2022, Aneel will approve an extraordinary tariff review, under the terms of the aforementioned law, to calculate the impact of the return on electricity tariffs”. The 13 distributors that have already gone through the annual tariff process in 2022 and are mentioned by the agency are:

Celpe (Neoenergia group) Coelba (Neoenergia group) Cosern (Neoenergia group) CPFL Santa Cruz CPFL Paulista EBO (Energisa Borborema) EMS (Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul) EMT (Energisa Mato Grosso) ENEL Ceará ENEL Rio de Janeiro ESE Energy light sulgipe

Adjustments that will not be reviewed

Aneel says that the 9 distributors that had processes approved this week and last, such as Cemig (CMIG4), Copel (CPLE6) and Enel São Paulo, the readjustments have already taken into account the reductions in the tariff price.

Processes approved last week:

Cemig RGE (CPFL group) Copel EMG (Energisa Minas Gerais) ENF (Energisa Nova Friburgo)

Processes approved on Tuesday (28):

ENEL São Paulo ETO (Energisa Tocantins) cocel

The readjustments approved by Aneel in recent weeks have been lower than those in April, which caused a strong reaction from the government and the political class, but most of them remain above 10%.

The electricity bill will rise by up to 11.4% in the coverage area of ​​Enel São Paulo, for example, which serves around 7.4 million consumer units in the state. In Minas Gerais, the adjustment for Cemig’s customers will be 8.8% (but will reach 14.31% for high voltage customers, such as industries).

Finally, Aneel says that “in the tariff processes that have not yet been carried out in 2022, it will make the due calculation of the impact of the return at the time of the readjustment/revision”.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related