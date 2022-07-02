Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Meta and more post worst quarter in years

The second quarter of 2022 was not a happy one for the world’s biggest tech companies, as thousands of investors retreated after rising interest rates, inflation and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The shares of Amazon, Tesla, Alphabet, Apple, among other giants, fell aggressively.

THE Apple was one of the companies that suffered the most during the second quarter of 2022, as recorded a drop of almost 22% — the number is considered the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2018. Anyway, at the beginning of the year, the giant became the first company in the world to register a market value of US$ 3 trillion.

At Tesla shares are down nearly 38% this quarter, the weakest result since the company’s initial public offering in 2010. Despite this, in the same quarter, Elon Musk offered US$ 44 billion to acquire Twitter.

The S&P 500 index fell 16% in this period, considered the weakest second quarter since 1970.Source: Shutterstock

historic falls

Despite being one of the largest companies in the world, the Amazon shares lost about 35% of value during the period, considered the company’s biggest drop since the third quarter of 2001. In the first quarter of the year, Jeff Bezos’ company reported a loss of more than US$ 3 billion.

At Microsoft shares lost about 17% of valuethe worst drop since the second quarter of 2010. Alphabet, owner of Google, suffered from a drop of almost 22%, resulting in one of the company’s worst moments since the fourth quarter of 2008.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Meta, the owner of Facebook, reported that her shares are down about 34%, and recently, the drop was just 27%.. Meanwhile, some companies like Kellogg’s and drugmakers Eli Lilly and Merck grew at least 10% over the same period.