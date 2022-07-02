Artists stop following Leo Dias on social media after exposure of the case of actress Klara Castanho



After the exposure of the case of actress Klara CastanhoLeo Dias lost some weight followers on social networks.

Fans noticed on the web that well-known names stopped following the journalist.

Among the personalities who unfollowed Leo are the singers Luísa Sonza, Iza, MC Mirella and Ludmilla.

Followers of the artists celebrated the decision. “The best thing everyone does is unfollow this guy”, opined a fan of Luísa Sonza.

“Enjoying seeing artists move to stop giving audience to pages like his,” wrote another netizen.





Other names that fans noticed that they unfollowed Leo Dias are Lexa, Lara Silva, Sophia Abrahão and Heloísa Périssé.

The singer Pocah even mocked the journalist in the comments of a publication: “Fortunately, I didn’t even follow”.

On Instagram, the journalist admitted to being wrong to publicize the case of the actresswho was the victim of a rape, became pregnant and made the decision to give the baby up for adoption: “I had no idea of ​​all the facts. I didn’t know that she had been a victim of rape. Klara answered me a few hours later. talk over the phone. The post I made reporting the child’s birth and adoption followed the letter Klara wrote about everything she had gone through. She was cowardly exposed. I am aware of that. I was wrong to publish any line in this regard.”

Leo also apologized to the actress in the publication: “Despite my proximity to the fact, I recognize that I have no idea of ​​this woman’s pain. And, for that, I sincerely ask Klara for forgiveness”.





