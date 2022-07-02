Astrid Fontenelle recognizes a gross mistake with Marisa Monte at Saia Justa

Astrid said that after the situation, it’s time to move on, taking the situation as a learning experience.

247 – Astrid Fontenelle decided to make amends for the mistake made with Marisa Monte and apologized to the singer on the internet. The presenter of Saia Justa laughed after hearing from Claudia Raia that the artist had lost her virginity to Alexandre Frota. The statement prompted the actress to apologize, and now Astrid has chorused her regret. “Laughter didn’t fit there,” she admitted. The report is from portal TV news.

“When I left there, my phone had some calls, people telling me about the repercussions of a tight skirt that happened. And it did happen. And in fact, after so many years of career, I see that, in a program live, you never know how you’re going to react,” Astrid began on Instagram.

“These days, even that we have to take a break after the reaction and reorganize. Because my reaction to a tight skirt was laughter – and the laughter didn’t fit there. I think if the program had three more minutes I had already figured it out. I had apologized right away. So: sorry”, he said.

In the sequel, Astrid said that after the situation, it’s time to move on, taking the situation as a learning experience. “Let’s continue with more empathy, sisterhood, affection, loveliness. It’s agreed on my part”, she finished.

