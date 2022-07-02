At least 11 states reduce ICMS on fuel | Economy

The governments of Santa Catarina and Minas Gerais, the latter one of the most important consumer markets in the country, also announced a reduction in the ICMS on fuel this Friday. So far, at least ten states have announced tax reductions to try to stop the rise in fuel prices.

In Rio de Janeiro, the ICMS rates for gasoline and ethanol were among the highest in the country, in the range of 34% and 32%, respectively.

States that reduced ICMS on fuel:

With the cut to 18%, Governor Cláudio Castro (PL), estimated a reduction of R$ 1.19 for the liter of gasoline at the pumps – currently, the liter of fuel is found in the state for about R$ 7.80 .

Some states, such as São Paulo, Goiás and Espírito Santo, had already announced the tax reductions, after the sanction by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of the bill that limited the collection of ICMS between 17% and 18% for fuels, energy electricity, communications and public transport.

In the case of Rio de Janeiro, the announcement comes in the midst of an agreement with the federal government to maintain the state in a differentiated tax regime, known as the tax recovery regime.

The agreement allows, for example, to dilute over the next few years the payment of the state’s debt of almost R$ 150 billion with the Union.