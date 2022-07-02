At least 27 disappear in shipwreck in the South China Sea | World

Twenty-seven people are missing after their vessel was hit by a typhoon in the South China Sea on Saturday, the Hong Kong government’s air support service announced.

The engineering vessel was 160 nautical miles southwest of Hong Kong when it was hit by Storm Chaba.

Engineering ship after facing storm problems in the Hong Kong sea (Photo: Hong Kong Government Service/Reproduction/via Reuters)

The ship “was severely damaged and broke in two,” the Hong Kong service detailed.

Help was sent to the site after receiving the notification at around 7:25 am (Friday 8:25 pm EST).

Three of the 30 crew were rescued at 3:00 pm local time and taken to hospital, officials said.

One of the ship’s crew being rescued by Hong Kong services (Photo: Hong Kong Government Services/Reproduction/via Reuters)

Footage provided by the Hong Kong government shows a person being rescued as waves crash onto the semi-submerged ship’s deck.

According to the three survivors, other crew members may have been swept away by the waves before the first rescue helicopter arrived, according to a statement from the authorities.

Typhoon Chaba formed in the center of the South China Sea and made landfall on Saturday afternoon in the southern province of Guangdong.

The place where the ship was located registered winds of 144 kilometers per hour and waves up to 10 meters high, the authorities specified.

Rescue teams will expand the search area “due to the large number of missing persons” and will extend the operation into the night if weather conditions allow.

