Athletico intensifies conversations for Dani Alves; Flo and Mexicans are watching

The president of Athletico-PR, Mario Celso Petraglia, is the one who negotiates directly with the veteran in the ball market. Club seeks speedy deal

Athletico-PR intensified the negotiations to count on Daniel Alves in the cast. President Mario Celso Petraglia is responsible for negotiating directly with the 39-year-old right-back, who has been free on the ball market since he left Barcelona at the end of the current season.

Talks have progressed in recent days. Daniel Alves is willing to play at Arena da Baixada, but wants some financial guarantees to avoid what happened during his time at São Paulo, as determined by GOAL. The veteran is creditor to the club in more than R$ 20 million and receives a monthly amount.

The main proposal made to the right-back, who still dreams about the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar, is from Athletico-PR. However, the people of Paraná are not the only ones interested. Fluminense and clubs in Mexico also show interest, even if they have not submitted a proposal.

Fluminense’s board likes the idea of ​​having the veteran in the squad. Coach Fernando Diniz is also in favor of his arrival on the ball market — they worked together at São Paulo. The problem is the financial issue. The Flu recognizes that it lives in crisis and doesn’t have enough money to pay the veteran’s salaries.